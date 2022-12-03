Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance for a measure of revenge against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals knocked off the Chiefs in overtime in last season’s AFC championship game. The Bengals also prevailed a month earlier during the regular season. The Chiefs are at the top of the AFC West again. The Bengals are tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Kansas City is riding a five-game win streak, while the Bengals have won seven of their past nine, including three straight.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs passing game against Bengals secondary. Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt was pushed into service as a starter when Cincinnati’s best cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, was injured. Another rookie, Dax Hill, is also likely to see some playing time in the secondary. Kansas City has the NFL’s top passing game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes having another stellar season.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video