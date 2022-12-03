Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance for a measure of revenge against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals knocked off the Chiefs in overtime in last season’s AFC championship game. The Bengals also prevailed a month earlier during the regular season. The Chiefs are at the top of the AFC West again. The Bengals are tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Kansas City is riding a five-game win streak, while the Bengals have won seven of their past nine, including three straight.
KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs passing game against Bengals secondary. Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt was pushed into service as a starter when Cincinnati’s best cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, was injured. Another rookie, Dax Hill, is also likely to see some playing time in the secondary. Kansas City has the NFL’s top passing game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes having another stellar season.
TENNESSEE (7-4) at PHILADELPHIA (10-1)
The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles will look to improve their NFL-best 10-1 record when they host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans. The 7-4 Titans will be looking to rebound from a home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They also will try to solve the puzzle presented by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a leading MVP candidate who has confounded defenses all season with his running and passing ability.
KEY MATCHUP: Tennessee’s defense against Hurts. The Philadelphia quarterback is firmly in the MVP race after a breakout season in his second year as the full-time starter and third overall. The 2020 second-round pick set a franchise record for a quarterback with 157 rushing yards in last week’s win over Green Bay. Hurts has thrown for 2,560 yards with 17 TDs and just three interceptions while ranking third in the league with a 105.6 rating, and he has rushed for 597 yards and 8 TDs. The Titans are stingy on defense, having gone eight straight games without allowing an opponent to score more than 20 points.
CLEVELAND (4-7) at HOUSTON (1-9-1)
All eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson, who returns from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct to make his Cleveland debut against the Houston Texans, his former team. Watson spent four seasons with the Texans before asking to be traded and eventually being dealt to the Browns for three first-round draft picks. It will be Watson’s first regular-season game in 700 days. Houston looks to snap a six-game skid.
KEY MATCHUP: Browns run defense vs. Texans rushing offense. Cleveland has struggled to stop teams from rolling up big rushing yards, and Houston has had its two worst rushing performances of the season in the past two weeks. The Texans had just 36 yards rushing Sunday for the second-worst rushing performance of the season after finishing with a season-low 21 yards rushing against Washington Nov. 20. Rookie Dameon Pierce had 772 yards rushing after nine games, but has mustered just 8 yards rushing in each of the past two games to keep the running game stalled.
DENVER (3-8) at BALTIMORE (7-4)
At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel. The Ravens have played well enough to share first place in the AFC North, but they haven’t been all that explosive on offense lately. That’s still nothing compared to Denver’s struggles. Wilson’s Broncos haven’t scored more than 23 points all season.
KEY MATCHUP: Broncos D-line vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Broncos sorely miss Bradley Chubb, whom they traded to the Dolphins at the deadline. Since his departure, they have just two sacks in three games and they’ve allowed 100-yard rushers each of the past two weeks. Also, Dre’Mont Jones, their best lineman, was sick and missed practice time during the week. Not helping matters: Nickel CB K’Waun Williams, who is adept at helping against the run, has been sidelined with wrist, elbow and knee injuries.
GREEN BAY (4-8) at CHICAGO (3-9)
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will try to show they still own the Chicago Bears when the two teams meet at Soldier Field. The NFL’s oldest rivalry has been one-sided in recent years. The Packers have won seven straight against the Bears. Rodgers is 24-5 against Chicago, counting the playoffs. Matt LaFleur is the only coach to win his first seven regular-season games against Chicago. The Bears come in on a five-game losing streak. It wasn’t clear if quarterback Justin Fields would be able to play after he missed last week’s game because of an injury to his non-throwing, left shoulder.
KEY MATCHUP: WR Christian Watson vs. CB Jaylon Johnson. Watson caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown last week. He has 12 catches and six TD receptions over the past three games. Watson is the first Packers rookie to catch a touchdown in three straight games since Billy Howton in 1952.
JACKSONVILLE (4-7) at DETROIT (4-7)
The Lions and Jaguars are both coming to Ford Field at 4-7. But the teams have good offenses and two shaky defenses and it could make for an entertaining game. The Lions need to get running back D’Andre Swift going while Jacksonville needs Trevor Lawrence to keep rolling against the struggling Detroit secondary.
KEY MATCHUP: Jacksonville’s rushing game against Detroit’s defense. The Jaguars might not have leading rusher Travis Etienne (foot), and James Robinson is with the Jets, which leaves JaMycal Hasty. Hasty carried 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday’s 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens —the first time he’d run more than four times all season. The Lions, though, are giving up an average of 170 rushing yards in their past three games.
N.Y. JETS (7-4) at MINNESOTA (9-2)
The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Jets and a loss by Detroit. The Jets are 7-4, off to their best 11-game start since going 9-2 in 2010. That team reached the AFC championship game. Jets quarterback Mike White passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns last week in his first start this season to beat Chicago.
KEY MATCHUP: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Jets CBs. With rookie Sauce Gardner and newcomer D.J. Reed, the Jets have formed one of the league’s best pass coverage tandems. Gardner, the No. 4 overall draft pick, leads the league with 14 passes defensed. Jefferson has the most career receiving yards (4,248) for a third-year player in league history, with six more games to pad his total.
PITTSBURGH (4-7) at ATLANTA (5-7)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to win two straight games for the first time all season when they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Mike Tomlin’s team is coming off a Monday night win at Indianapolis, which provided a glimmer of hope in a tough year. The Steelers are just 4-7 — their worst start of Tomlin’s 16-year career. Pittsburgh needs to win five of its last six to avoid Tomlin’s first losing season. The Falcons aren’t much better at 5-7, but that leaves them just a half-game out of first place in the weak NFC South.
KEY MATCHUP: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota vs. Steelers’ pass coverage. Mariota is looking to bounce back after throwing a crucial interception at the goal line that cost Atlanta a shot at beating the Commanders. He may have a chance to open up a run-oriented offense against the league’s 30th-ranked pass defense.
WASHINGTON (7-5) at N.Y. GIANTS (7-4)
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are going to be doing something few expected in their first meeting of the season. They are going to be playing a meaningful game in December. The Giants enter the matchup with a 7-4 record under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They have stumbled lately, losing three of four. The Commanders have a 7-5 record but they are hot. They have won six of their past seven games, including the past three. Both teams currently hold wild-card positions in the chase for a playoff berth.
KEY MATCHUP: The Giants offensive line against the Commanders defensive line, which would feature four first-round draft picks if edge rusher Chase Young plays. When New York has won this season, Saquon Barkley runs the ball and Daniel Jones selectively throws it. It hasn’t happened the past two weeks. Rookie RT Evan Neal (knee) is expected to play after missing a month.
MIAMI (8-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (7-4)
The Miami Dolphins bring their big-play offense to San Francisco to take on the 49ers and their top-ranked defense. The Dolphins have won five straight games and are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The Niners have won four straight in the regular season for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2019. The Dolphins have won four of the past five meetings in the series.
KEY MATCHUP: Dolphins tackles vs. 49ers DE Nick Bosa. Miami could be without both starting tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson when the Dolphins face one of the top pass rushers in the game. Brandon Shell and Greg Little will have to deal with Bosa, who has 11 1/2 sacks and 30 QB hits this season.
SEATTLE (6-5) at L.A. RAMS (3-8)
The Rams host the Seahawks in a matchup of teams each looking to get back to winning ways. The Seahawks have lost their past two games, falling in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34. The Rams have dropped five straight for the first time under coach Sean McVay. Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald will not play because of a high ankle sprain, the first time in his NFL career he is missing a game because of injury.
KEY MATCHUP: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III vs. Rams LB Bobby Wagner. It’s been tough going for the standout rookie the past two games, managing 43 yards rushing on 24 carries in losses to Tampa Bay and Las Vegas. He did have impressive TD runs of 12 and 14 yards against the Raiders last week, but was otherwise stymied. Walker will face another tough test from a Los Angeles run defense allowing 3.9 yards per carry. Wagner, who played his first 10 seasons for the Seahawks, leads his new team with 49 tackles.
L.A. CHARGERS (6-5) at LAS VEGAS (4-7)
The Chargers have beaten Las Vegas in seven of the past 11 meetings. Both teams are coming off close victories. The Chargers hope to take a step toward making the playoffs. The Raiders are trying to win their third game in a row and inch closer to .500. Both offenses are in the top half of the NFL. Their defenses are near the bottom.
KEY MATCHUP: Chargers TE Gerald Everett vs. the Raiders back seven. Las Vegas has had its share of problems against opposing tight ends, and it’s not as if the Raiders haven’t searched for answers. They’ve mixed up coverages, often putting a safety on a tight end as opposed to an outside linebacker. Everett has 38 catches for 382 yards, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting.
INDIANAPOLIS (4-7-1) at DALLAS (8-3)
The Dallas Cowboys are in prime playoff position as they open a three-game stretch against sub.-500 teams from the AFC South. First up is Indianapolis in the fourth game for the Colts under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Indy won his debut before dropping the last two games. The Cowboys are trying to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. Dallas is the defending division champ. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor faces a Dallas defense that has struggled at times against the run this season. The Cowboys are 4-1 since QB Dak Prescott returned from a thumb injury.
KEY MATCHUP: Indianapolis OL vs. Micah Parsons and Cowboys DL. The Colts have been marginally better up front under Saturday, who was a two-time All-Pro center in 13 seasons with them. But Indy still leads the NFL in sacks allowed with 43, while Dallas is the league leader in sacks with 45. Parsons is second in the NFL with 12 sacks. He has six two-sack games. Matt Ryan has been dropped eight times in three games since Saturday restored him as the starter when he took over. Seven of those eight were in the past two weeks.
Monday NEW ORLEANS (4-8) at TAMPA BAY (5-6)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to tighten their grip on first place in the NFC South when they host the last-place New Orleans Saints, who’ve already lost eight games but are still alive in the division because no one in the division has a winning record. At 5-6, the Bucs lead by one-half game over Atlanta entering this week’s play. The Saints have won seven of the past regular-season meetings between the rivals.
KEY MATCHUP: Andy Dalton vs. a defense that sacked Jameis Winston six times and also had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles in Tampa Bay’s 10-point victory over the Saints in September. Dalton, who’s started the past nine games, was 18 of 29 for 204 yards in last week’s shutout loss at San Francisco.