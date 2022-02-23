The Next Gen car has made its NASCAR debut on two distinct venues — the temporary quarter-mile track inside the Los Angeles Coliseum and Daytona’s 2 1/2-mile superspeedway.
If you’ve listened to any of the experts, they’ve explained it’s not the true test of how the new car races. That comes Sunday when the Cup Series heads to Auto Club Speedway for the Wise Power 400.
The Fontana, California, track is a sweeping 2-mile oval, a sister track to Michigan. It's raced similar to the other intermediate tracks on the NASCAR circuit. Looking at the schedule, nearly half the races are at these kind of tracks including Atlanta, Charlotte, Kansas, Las Vegas and Texas.
Only four races are held at Daytona and Talladega which typically become “wreck-fests” no matter what kind of vehicle is involved. And Martinsville's flat half-mile is the only track remotely close to the L.A. Coliseum.
For the intermediate tracks, will passing be better or will teams still fight conditions like aero push? It’s a major question heading into this weekend.
We’ve heard throughout the offseason this car is a great equalizer for the teams. This is a test of that theory. Can a guy like Corey LaJoie with Spire Motorsports have the horses to race with the Hendrick, Gibbs and Penske cars?
So far that hasn’t been the case, Team Penske has gone 2 for 2 at the major events with Joey Logano taking the Busch Light Clash and rookie Austin Cindric winning the Daytona 500. In between, Hendrick Motorsports continued to dominate qualifying for the 500.
Looking ahead, it could work out where one organization or one single team gets the new car figured out before everyone else does. If that happens, it could be a runaway where one car wins by a huge margin.
We will find out much more Sunday when the Next Gen car is truly put to the test.
BRISTOL DIRT NATIONALS
It was posted on social media Monday the Valvoline Iron Man Southern Series and the Race XR Super Series will co-sanction the four $50,000-to-win Super Late Model features that headline the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The races on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt surface are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays on March 25-26 and April 1-2.
Promotional posters for the event feature defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, along with dirt late model star Brandon Overton, and 2021 Bristol race winners Jonathan Davenport and Chris Ferguson.
The 2021 event was a major success with eight classes, 800-plus entries and a weekend that included Cup Series champions Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Larson. Plenty of tickets are available for Bristol Dirt Nationals events, which has racing spread out over two weeks from March 20 to April 2.
There is a wide variety of action beginning Tuesday, March 22, with features for Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Modifieds.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park, an IHRA-sanctioned track in Rogersville, is hosting a swap meet and benefit car show Saturday, March 5, starting at 9 a.m.
Vendors wanting to participate can get a discounted spot for $20 or two spots for $30 if they purchase by Feb. 26. Each spot the day of meet will be $25. Car show entry is $15 and it’s a $5 cost for spectators.
Test-and-tune sessions are scheduled for March 12 and March 19 with the first bracket race on the 1/8-mile drag strip set for March 26.