Ryan Newman admitted to being excited when he first heard the news that NASCAR was going to run a dirt race on a converted Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I was ecstatic. There’s a place in our schedule, in the fans’ hearts for dirt racing,” the driver of the No. 6 Roush-Fenway Ford said during a Wednesday Zoom call. “I know in my heart it’s good for our sport because it connects with the fans in a different way. As much as we don’t like change, it’s a good change.”
The Food City Dirt Race will be the first race for the NASCAR Cup Series on dirt since Sept. 1970. It was seven years before Newman was born, but a fan of the history of the sport, he enjoys starting a new chapter. Newman has some experience on dirt, especially back in the days when he raced USAC Midgets and Silver Crown cars.
He raced an estimated 60 percent pavement to 40 percent dirt in his formative years. He doesn’t believe that it will matter in the end.
“I’ve got a lot of experience on dirt, but not as much as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and a few others,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it won’t be dirt all night. It will turn to pavement at some point.”
Still, he is getting extra laps on the track by driving the No. 39 Ford for car owner Brad Means in the Pinty’s Dirt Race for the NASCAR Truck Series. While he expects the track to rubber up and as he called it to become like an asphalt track, he knows there is more sensitivity when dealing with a clay racing surface. He compared it to Charlotte, an asphalt track known for being sensitive to weather conditions.
“Say we go to Charlotte and the track gets hotter and it frees up,” Newman said. “When you go to the dirt track, there are going to be huge changes. So having a crew chief who can adapt will be key. As a driver, you have to keep it out of the fence and keep the fenders on it. The practices are going to be important, but the track conditions are going to be more important.”
The 2008 Daytona 500 is a winner at Bristol in both the Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Modified Series. He was the long-time track record holder, becoming the first driver to make a qualifying lap under 15 seconds in a Cup Series car.
He knows the cars will be significantly slower on dirt, but it should mean wilder racing with more bumping, banging and rubbing fenders.
“Yes, I would say the slower you go, the easier it is to make contact and not have an adverse effect on yourself,” he said. “The faster you go, the harder it is to do that. I would expect to see some guys nudging, knocking and spinning around. I hope we’re on the giving of that and not receiving. That’s not the intention, but sometimes it’s unavoidable.”