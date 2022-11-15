KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett began defense of its 2022 state championship and welcomed a new superstar Tuesday night, but it was all the Indians could do to knock out Hampton 85-76 in a Hall of Champions boys basketball game held at John Sevier Middle School.
Despite a gaudy 47-point explosion by transfer Dante Oliver, the Tribe (1-0) got all it wanted from the well-schooled Bulldogs (0-1), finally pulling away after trailing with less than two minutes left in the game.
Veteran guard Brady Stump asserted himself and carried D-B home, scoring nine straight points on four possessions after Hampton had taken its final lead of the game at 75-74 with 2:36 remaining.
A 5-foot-10 senior who is playing varsity ball for the fourth season, Stump gave D-B its ultimate advantage when he finished a 1-on-2 fast break with a bucket through contact, and added a subsequent free throw for a 77-75 edge.
The left-hander also made a pair of free throws, scored on a strong drive and also a run-out fast break to make it an 83-76 game to seal the deal.
Stump finished with 23 points to back the superlative night of the 6-5 Oliver, a transfer from Christian Academy in Knoxville who will play for his father next winter at East Tennessee State.
Oliver was the star of the game, but it was Stump who shined down the stretch.
"For four years now I've been in these situations and I've played in a state championship game, so I'm used to this," Stump said. "I try to let the game come to me, but I've got to flip the switch whenever I need to."
And what about his new teammate?
"Oh yeah, he's a player," Stump said. "I can't wait to have a good season with him. He's a great fit and as a scorer he's a dog, you know what I'm saying?"
D-B needed all it could get from Oliver and Stump to subdue the Bulldogs, who received an outstanding 38-point effort from hustling guard Cadon Buckles. Teammate Michael Anspaugh kicked in 13 points.
Hampton, which stayed close throughout most of the first quarter before falling back by a 33-21 midway through the second period, led by as much as 66-59 with 5:57 to play.
D-B upped its full-court pressure, spearheaded by Oliver, to get over the hump.
Oliver made five 3-point jumpers and connected on 16 of 20 free throws to produce his memorable opener with the Indians.