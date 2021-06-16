Joe Vetrano drove in four runs as the Johnson City Doughboys broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-7 Appalachian League victory over the Pulaski River Turtles on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Vetrano, a pitcher and first baseman at Boston College, was in just his second game with the Doughboys. He had a two-run single in the first inning, an RBI groundout in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Steven Odina had three hits for the Doughboys. Cade Sumbler had two.
After getting a total of four hits in their last two games, the Doughboys got five in a three-run first inning.
Pulaski had three triples, including two by Ross Lovich, who went 3 for 4 and scored three runs.
Johnson City starter Jan Figueroa rebounded from a tough beginning. After allowing the first three batters he faced to score, Figueroa held the River Turtles in check, striking out five batters in four innings.
Johnson City improved to 5-6. Pulaski fell to 4-7, last in the East Division.