It’s a new era of basketball at Providence Academy with Damon Johnson coaching both the boys’ and girls’ teams and legendary coach George Pitts serving as the school’s athletic director.
The Knights have gotten off to a strong start to the season, including wins over Temple Baptist, Tri-Cities Christian, Johnson County before they compete in the Sullivan East Thanksgiving tournament.
They have concentrated on an up-tempo game, many times playing four guards. That has included James Reese and Jacob Reese, each at 5-foot-9, along with Chris Miller and Aaron Pritchard, both at 5-10.
Jayme Peay, a 6-5 forward, has rounded out the early starting lineup, although there are other combinations of players based on the matchups who can start. They include guards Andrew Lawrence and Reid Stoltzfus.
A big addition is Science Hill transfer Thomas Messimer, although the 6-5 forward has been battling some early-season injuries.
Regardless of who’s on the court, Johnson has been pleased who they’ve come together.
“I see a lot of chemistry. We had six transfers come in, but the chemistry is incredible,” he said. “I love the hustle, the way they play together. Our defense is becoming pretty good. We could be one of the top teams in the area by the end of the season.”
He had an experience like no other when the Knights beat Tri-Cities Christian 70-61. The Eagles were coached by Johnson’s lifelong friend Shane Williams, his teammate at Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee.
“It was awesome, surreal being in the moment, hearing us calling the same thing and running some of the same plays,” he said. “I enjoyed the moment. It was super enjoyable, super emotional.”
Tri-Cities Boys
Jamar Livingston, a Science Hill transfer, has been the Eagles’ offensive leader the first part of the season. He scored 31 points in the loss to Providence and 16 points against Sullivan East.
Other early starters include: Jessie Young, Abraham Gwellkey, John Gwellkey and Gabe Rosenbaum.
Donte Worley, Mikah Fox and Jeb Murray have been some of the first players off the bench.
Providence Girls
Johnson is doing double-duty at Providence Academy, also in his first year as the girls’ coach.
“This first season is always special and brings a lot of good memories and hopefully this is no different,” Johnson said. “We have a team that wants to get better and works to get better. We are excited for this season to grow and develop together as a team.”
They’re at a height disadvantage against other teams with a starting lineup of Maddie Kyer at 5-4, Annette Beverly and Katie Cross each 5-6 and Taylor Price and Grace Thompson each 5-7. Sophomore Rose Lawson will also see a lot of playing time.
“We have a limited number of girls and we’re just now getting some of them back,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a learning process, a building year. But, the girls attitude is great and they give me great effort. It’s my challenge to put themselves in position to win. I love coaching the girls. It’s drawing up plays, X’s and O’s and pure basketball.”
Tri-Cities Girls
Senior guard Lydia Smith and junior post Madison Hoskins are key returners for the Lady Eagles, who are scheduled to start play Cedar View Christian at Dec. 1.
Sophomore wings Claire Young and Angel Pierce, along with a quartet of freshmen are also in the mix for the starting five. The freshmen are guard Meka Sanders, wing Cali Arrowood, and post players Grace Williams and Kloey Bush.
Coaching girls is new territory for Jeff Hawkins who previously served as a boys coach at Virginia schools — Honaker and John Battle — and Croatan High School in North Carolina.
“We have size, but we’re very young and inexperienced,” Hawkins said. “The girls have a good work ethic, good chemistry and they’re fun to be around.”