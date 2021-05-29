After a year with no baseball, the Appalachian League returns this week with a new look and 10 new teams.
The season begins Thursday night.
When word of Major League Baseball’s plans to trim the minor leagues got out, fans in small towns across the country became nervous. The minor leagues, the heart and soul of the game, would no longer be the same. Some towns lost teams. Some leagues lost affiliations.
Although the Appy League lost its connection with professional baseball, the 10-team circuit promises to deliver high quality competition each night throughout the summer.
Instead of the players being first- and second-year pros, they’ll be young college players learning to hit with wooden bats. The league is being touted a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline and has the backing of MLB and USA Baseball, the governing arm of amateur baseball.
“After not having any baseball last year, I am excited,” Kingsport Axmen General Manager Steve Brice said. “I keep telling people were going to have baseball. That’s the biggest thing.”
GETTING READY
Around the league, work is being done at the stadiums, most of which sat dormant last year as the pandemic caused the cancellation of the entire minor league season. Signs are going up. Paint is being applied. Grandstands are being cleaned. New logos are being installed.
It’s a lot of work, especially in Johnson City, where Kiva Fuller was recently hired as the general manager of the Doughboys after Zac Clark left for a job with the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan.
“When the first pitch happens, it just makes me super happy because everything is now in place,” Fuller said. “We got a late start but we’re making it happen. We’re going to be ready. We’re getting it done.
“It’s exciting. I love when my ballpark comes together. We’re rocking and rolling.”
In Kingsport, Brice has been on board for less than two months.
“I wish I could stop time for about a week,” he said. “That would be great. But since that’s not an option, we have a lot to do in a short amount of time. It’s all hitting at once. New team, new ownership, new operating group, new logos. Everything in the stadium needs to be changed. We’ll be ready no matter what.”
SALES PITCH
The teams around the league have had to do sales jobs, convincing potential ticket buyers that their product will still be worth spending money on.
Early indications are that the fans will give it a chance.
“It’s been wonderful,” Brice said. “Almost every single person I’ve talked to is excited. They’ve been accepting of the new league. I’ve only talked to one person that was still kind of ticked off about the Mets being gone. I explained to him there was a time where it was looking like there wasn’t going to be any baseball. I think he understood and started to come around. We have baseball and that’s the most important thing.”
NEW NAMES
Not only is the league new, but the teams are new. After breaking away from the major-league organizations, each town came up with a name of its own.
The West Division is comprised of the Kingsport Axmen, Johnson City Doughboys, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys.
The East Division includes the Burlington Sock Puppets, Bluefield Ridge Runners, Pulaski River Turtles, Princeton Whistlepigs and Danville Otterbots.
Boyd Sports, the organization that runs the Tennessee Smokies, has four teams in the Appy League. The company runs the teams in Johnson City, Kingsport, Elizabethton and Greeneville.
FILLING THE ROSTERS
The league has been publicizing a list of players as they were registered, but the best kept secret has been where those players will play.
Players are expected to report to their respective towns on Tuesday with their first workouts set for Wednesday. The season starts the next day.
About the only roster assignments that are rumored are East Tennessee State shortstop Ashton King reportedly being assigned to Johnson City, where several players from UCLA are expected to end up as well.
OPENING DAY
Thursday night’s lineup includes Bluefield at Kingsport, Bristol at Johnson City, Greeneville at Elizabethton, Burlington at Princeton and Pulaski at Danville. All the opening games will start at 7 p.m.
Each team will have a 54-game schedule. Most teams will have Mondays off and get a three-day break July 5-7.
The league will have an All-Star game on July 27 and a winner-take-all championship game on Aug. 9.