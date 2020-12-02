The teams haven’t announced their names yet, but the schedule for the new Appalachian League was released Wednesday.
The 54-game season starts June 3 and runs through the first week of August. An all-star game is scheduled for July 27 and the league champion will be determined with postseason playoffs.
The Johnson City team opens at home on Thursday, June 3 against Bristol. Home games will be at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“We’re excited to be back,” said Zac Clark, the Johnson City team’s general manager. “With this coming out today we feel like we’re starting to get back to normal. This is going to be here before we know it.”
The Appalachian League was one of the longest-running professional baseball leagues before the recent transformation into a summer collegiate league being jointly run by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. It will be considered a development league for younger elite college players while also serving as a grooming ground for potential national team players.
The coaching staffs and players for each team will be assigned by MLB and USA Baseball.
All 10 cities from the league will be fielding teams this summer. The league will be broken into two divisions with Johnson City joining Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville in the West Division.
The Johnson City group has chosen a team name and Clark says he hopes to make an announcement soon.
“We were hoping to have it out by now, in time to have merchandise for Christmas,” he said. “The way things have gone, we’ve had some things get pushed back, but we think it will be out in the next couple of weeks. We’re excited where things are going.”
Clark said local baseball fans will still be able to enjoy all the promotions they experienced while watching the Johnson City Cardinals games in past years.
“With all of the changes, we promise our fans that they will still be treated to the outstanding experience they have become accustomed to at beautiful TVA Credit Union Ballpark,” he said. “Fans can still look forward to classics like Dollar Monday, Thirsty Thursday, fireworks shows, amazing giveaways and much more. We look to make 2021 the best year yet for baseball in Johnson City.”