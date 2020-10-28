A new era of Milligan University women’s basketball will begin Tuesday as first-year head coach Kylie Russell takes the reins for the team’s 2020-21 season opener.
The Lady Buffaloes start with a home matchup with Alice Lloyd in a non-conference game, marking the start of Russell’s head coaching career. Russell is a 2015 Milligan alumna who served the program as assistant coach starting in 2017.
While there has been a change in leadership, Russell says many of the team’s goals remain the same.
“I chose to work under (former head coach Rich Aubrey), in part, because I like his style of play,” Russell says. “Our system will remain very similar. We have made a few tweaks, but overall our system and culture will remain similar to what Milligan women’s basketball has been doing for many years.”
What has Milligan women’s basketball been doing for many years? Winning games.
In Aubrey’s last 15 seasons, the team won 18 or more games 13 times. The team also won five Appalachian Athletic Conference titles since 2009 and advanced to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship four times since 2013. Russell says competing at the top of the AAC and at the national level remain among the team’s top goals.
“We went to the national tournament season before last, and lost in the AAC championship game last season,” she says. “We will always be looking to play in March. This team wants to be top of the conference and earn a chance to play at the NAIA championship.”
Returning to the roster
Several players return from last year’s team that went 7-3 in January to help the Buffs finish 15-19 overall (10-14 AAC). Furthermore, Milligan advanced to the championship game of the conference tournament.
Halie Padgett and Lily Griffith lead Milligan as the top two scorers returning from last season. Padgett averaged 12.5 points per game while Griffith averaged 10.1. Padgett added 7.7 rebounds per game, and the Buffs also will have last year’s starting point guard in Hannah Wyrick returning to the backcourt.
“Lily, Hannah and Halie earned a lot of playing time last season,” Russell says. “Lily and Hannah have continued to improve and develop leadership. We expect Padgett to be able to build on her scoring and rebounding success from last season.”
Last season, Padgett ranked second on the team to all-conference first team member Kaely Gose (14.8 points, 10.0 rebounds per game) in scoring and rebounding. Padgett also was in the top 50 in the nation in rebounding and in the top 20 in the conference in scoring. She posted eight double-doubles.
Russell notes several other returners who should be impactful this season.
“Teal Davis is coming back from a redshirt season and is excited to compete against the best in the conference. Malarie Tallent, who transferred in last year, is much more comfortable with the team and is expected to leave a mark this season. Seniors Cali Weddle and Bailey Berry were consistent and improved significantly last season. I expect their leadership and steadiness to be beneficial for our team, especially our newcomers.”
On the newcomers
Earlier this summer, Russell announced a signing class that features five new faces to Milligan women’s basketball. Among them, Russell brings in two shooting guards and a trio of forwards.
“We have a great group of newcomers,” Russell says. “They are tough, skilled, and have high basketball IQs. Right now, I expect to see Jaycie Jenkins and Erin Larkin make an impact in the paint. Don’t be surprised to see Madi Runnels and Taylor Carter contributing with tough defense, sharp shooting and great slashing. Sara Kagley will also be a good addition as she recovers from an early injury.”
The season so far
The season formally starts Saturday, although the Buffs have been doing all their preseason preparation over the last several weeks. Russell notes this preseason has been a challenging one, but the team is doing well in the face of early adversity.
“Preseason has been challenging, and we weren’t able to get in the number of practices we hoped. Nonetheless, we have had a lot of young kids show up to work and challenge their teammates, which I love,” Russell says. “Our returners have also been steady and helped our program transition well between a head coach change and a pandemic.”
Russell also notes how the team is handling the struggles of COVID-19 and uncertainties of the season.
“Our team is being really flexible,” she says. “They understand that every day we get to come in and work is a blessing. COVID-19 has presented many challenges, but we are working through it as best we can.”
Schedule outlook
The Buffs open the season with two non-conference games before beginning the AAC slate with a home game against Point on Saturday, Nov. 7. Twenty-two games will make up the AAC schedule, ending with a home game against Reinhardt on Saturday, Feb. 20.
A couple other big games on the calendar include meetings with AAC preseason favorite Bryan on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Feb. 2. Also, the Buffs face Union on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 16. Union was picked No. 2 in the AAC preseason poll following its win over Milligan in last year’s AAC tournament championship game.
“I think our conference is continuing to develop,” Russell says. “The top teams to beat this year will be Union and Bryan. Bryan has been on top the last few years, and Union has great size and athleticism. In our conference, we can never take a game lightly, and we are looking forward to competing.”