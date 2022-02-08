When the Tri-Cities FC Otters return for their second season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, they’ll be playing in a new division with some new natural geographic rivals.
When the USL League Two schedule came out, the Otters had been placed in the Deep South Division, which features teams in Asheville, Knoxville, Nashville and Dalton, Georgia, just outside of Chattanooga.
“That is fantastic,” said David Strickland, the Otters’ coach and one of the team’s owners. “For Tennessee to have that kind of synergy going on, that’s really good. You throw Asheville in it and it’s fantastic for us. It creates some good, close rivalries that I think people can connect to.”
The Otters’ first season playing at a baseball stadium, although begun with some serious trepidation, turned out to be a success. Crowds came and thoroughly seemed to enjoy the experience.
After the Otters played an exhibition game — a dress rehearsal of sorts — before last season, the team came up with several ideas. The team’s benches were over across the field to the outfield wall. That freed up space on the opposite sideline for high-top tables and fans took advantage, sitting close to the action in the premium seats.
“Boyd sports was very open to allow us to use ideas to try to improve the environment,” Strickland said. “Taking some of those ideas and working with us on being able to do game-day specials of food and beverage helped us tremendously also. And I’ve got to say the fans did a good job of making it a good place to come to because with them so close to the action and being so supportive, it was massive. They did a really good job of making that a great environment.”
After dropping their first game, the Otters went undefeated at home the rest of the way.
“I thought we played an exciting brand of soccer,” Strickland said. “It was fun to come watch knowing we’re going to attack a lot. We’re going to make a lot of things happen.”
ADOPT AN OTTER
A program that was begun in 2019 has become extremely popular.
Families can adopt one of the team’s players for the season. The player doesn’t live with the family; all players are provided housing. The family simply does whatever to can to make the player feel at home.
“They just do special things for them,” Strickland said. “Maybe have dinner with them once a week and other things. Just to send that message that we know you don’t have family here, but we’re going to be your family while you’re here. It lets these players know that the community supports them and that this is a great place to be.”
The family gets jerseys with the player’s name and kids in the family get free registration in the Otters’ soccer camp. In addition, there are events exclusively for adopting family and players.
Strickland said within a couple days of the program opening for the coming season, 12 of the 25 adoption slots had been reserved.
“There’s a connection between the players and people in the community,” Strickland said. “So there’s more excitement when they see the player that they support doing well.”
NEW ROSTER
The team is generally made up of college players from around the Southeast and Strickland said this year’s version will have a different look than last year’s.
“Our team was older last year,” he said. “We had a lot of guys that were seniors or grad students. Some of them have gone on to play pro now. So it’s going to be basically a brand new lot. We’ve had to recruit more than we’ve ever had to recruit since the first year.”
SCHEDULE
The season begins May 14 with a game at Dalton. The Otters have three more road games — at Knoxville, Atlanta and Nashville — before the home opener, scheduled for June 1 when Asheville City pays a visit to Johnson City.
Season tickets are on sale now. For more info on the team and the Adopt and Otter program, visit www.ottersoccer.com.
USL LEAGUE TWO
USL League Two is the top amateur soccer league in the country, featuring elite college players. There are 74 teams throughout the United States and Canada.