The loss of outstanding athlete Jaden Keller to graduation hurts in more ways than one for the Tennessee High Vikings, but senior quarterback Steven Johnson’s stock is rising fast.
“To have a quarterback like Steven coming into my first year as a head coach is great,” new Vikings coach Matt Chandler said. “We have some key guys in the backfield like Micah Kennedy, Levon and Micah Montgomery and Marcus Phelps will all carry the ball.”
Johnson has an offer from UNC-Charlotte and has several other schools looking his way.
Chandler is no stranger to Bristol, having been an assistant coach at Tennessee High for 20 years in addition to being a Virginia High graduate.
“This is a fun group to roll in with,” Chandler said. “Along the offensive line, we have three seniors that are leading us with Justice Musser, Sam Weddington and Carson Mullins.”
The Vikings also have junior Evan Bedwell lining up at center.
Tennessee High’s receiving core should be a speedy one, highlighted by senior Nysaiah Foote. Foote will also be playing defensive back.
“We have some experience back on the line of scrimmage,” Chandler said. “In all my years coaching defense, there’s nothing that breaks you more than being able to run the ball right down someone’s throat. We want to stress being a physical team.
“However, with the playmakers like Steven that we have, we’re trying to be more balanced.”
The Vikings defense under the direction of Chandler was always hard-nosed and one of the better units around. That will not change for the most part.
“The game has changed. Back in the old days, we were 4-4 and cover three, but we can’t be that now,” he said. “We’ve morphed into a 4-2-5 look, but we’ll have multiple formations. That’s our bread and butter.”
Chandler believes that the senior leadership will be a strong suit for his club.
“I like what I’ve seen toughness-wise so far from them,” Chandler said.
The special teams Chandler believes could be a spot that Tennessee High will have to improve.
“We lost our kicker and that’s huge,” he said.
The schedule does no favors for the Vikings, opening up with Dobyns-Bennett and Pulaski County (Va.) at home. Three straight road games against Volunteer, Daniel Boone and West Ridge highlight the late season slate.
“We’re in a five-team league and four make the playoffs,” Chandler said. “Our non-conference games were hard to schedule. We’re playing teams that we typically don’t play to fill out the six other games.
“To me, this is a very balanced and wide-open league between the five of us.”