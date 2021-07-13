A couple of months removed from finished business, Jaxon Diamond said he’s focused on something that didn’t get done in the 2020-21 school year.
The Science Hill senior quarterback said he wants the football team to chase the same dreams the baseball squad captured and turned into a gold ball.
“We basically have a team that has a bunch of unfinished business from last football season,” said Diamond, who played third base for the Hilltoppers’ Class AAA state champion baseball team in May. “We had a bounce-back 7-3 record, but our first playoff game was canceled because of COVID. Our seniors are hungry for a better season. Our mindset is focused on unfinished business.”
SUCCESS BREEDS SUCCESS
When the Hilltoppers captured the baseball title with an impressive state tournament in Murfreesboro, it produced two benefits for other sports.
Directly, Diamond, Cole Torbett, Jack Torbett, Spencer Powell and Landon Smelser are among the baseball players who will be part of the football mix.
“The mindset for baseball was to destroy everything in our path, and that will be the mindset for football,” Diamond said.
And there was an indirect benefit as well.
“It boosted confidence for the whole athletic program because one of our teams won the state,” Diamond said. “It makes (the football team) want to win it more.”
A BETTER START
In the summer of 2020, Diamond was trying to learn the intricacies of playing quarterback. He didn’t have meaningful varsity experience and the preseason was truncated because of COVID.
And, as Hilltoppers’ head football coach Stacy Carter pointed out, he didn’t even have the varsity experience of a baseball season.
“Baseball experience can help kids prepare for competing at the varsity level in football,” Carter said.
Still, Diamond was able to put together eye-opening numbers with 2,029 yards passing to go along with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions — totals compiled in just nine games because there was one forfeit on Science Hill’s schedule.
Things are much different heading into 2021.
“It feels like night and day after last year,” Diamond said. “Everything is clicking. Everybody knows what to do. Things are getting back on track and we have a bunch of guys ready to work.”
One of the guys who knows what to do is the 6-foot, 192-pound Diamond.
“I’ve got a year of experience, and I have tried to learn from what I did well last year,” he said. “I’ve used it to build my game for this year. I will keep the same mentality of trying to win the game for my team. I want to put us in the best position to win.”
To do that, Diamond said he will have to take better care of the football.
“Last year it was nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Diamond said. “I made poor decisions with the football that I would like to take back. I got a little excited and thought a guy was open when he probably wasn’t. The main thing this year is making better decisions and keeping the ball out of the other team’s hands.
“I feel confident in my abilities. I feel I have gotten stronger this offseason. I can probably do more with the ball if I have the chance.”
One thing Diamond said helps is an offensive line that returns key pieces.
“Last year they did a great job of keeping me protected,” he said. “Those guys are motivated and I’m very confident in the front five.”
COACH CARTER
Diamond said one of his biggest supporters is Carter.
“He’s probably the guy who has believed in me the most,” Diamond said. “He has given me the opportunity, given me the ball, and said this will be your team. He told me I have to lead it and he will guide me every step of the way. He’s a great leader. He’s a great mentor for me to try to be the best person I can be.”
Carter said Diamond earned his trust.
“He reads the field great and throws the ball as good as anybody we’ve had,” Carter said. “He’s so accurate and he has a strong arm. He knows how to play. He’s a great player and we’re high on him.
“He has a confidence, but doesn’t rub people the wrong way. He’s real likable and good with people.”
ASK DAD, HE KNOWS
“I feel like my biggest motivator has definitely been my dad,” Diamond said. “He has been with me every step of the way. I come to him for advice about everything, and he shoots it to me straight. He tells me if I’m doing good or bad, or if I need to pick it up.”
BAKER MAYFIELD
One NFL player Diamond said he admires is the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback.
“I love watching him,” Diamond said. “He can do so many things with the ball when he gets it in his hands. He can make something out of nothing. I feel he plays with the energy level I play with, and he’s got that attitude.”
THE FUTURE
Diamond said he doesn’t know whether football or baseball will be a part of his college days.
“Right now I’m not really leaning one way or the other,” said Diamond, who carries a 3.5 GPA and scored 24 on his ACT. “I have an opportunity to play both. I’m sure by the middle of my senior year I will have a decision.”
Among the schools looking at Diamond for football are Division III powerhouse Mt. Union, Tusculum and VMI. Baseball suitors include Walters State, Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee State University.