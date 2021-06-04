Appalachian League President Dan Moushon was thrilled with the first night of action with the restructured league.
No longer consisting of rookie league affiliates for Major League teams, the Appy League is now a wooden-bat league featuring rising college freshmen and sophomores.
Moushon was in Johnson City for the Doughboys’ season-opener against the Bristol State Liners and was tickled to see an outpouring of support with an opening-night crowd of 3,012 listed. He was equally pleased with reports from the other game sites.
“Last night we’re off to a great start. We had tremendous crowds throughout the league,” Moushon said during a Friday Zoom call with MLB and USA Baseball officials. “I was at the game in Johnson City and the ballpark was electric.
"I stopped at a coffee shop down the street and the staff was already wearing Doughboys apparel. We had teams set records with single-game merchandise sales. It has been very well received and we’re looking for more great crowds Saturday and Sunday.”
The new league is a collaboration of MLB and USA through their Prospect Development Pipeline. Executives from both are currently touring the different ballparks. The official stops, in addition to TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, are Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport, Bowen Field in Bluefield, West Virginia and Calfee Park in Pulaski, Virginia.
Dan Halem, Deputy Commissioner for Major League Baseball, loves the rich history of the Appalachian League. Under its old format, the league produced several stars like Kirby Puckett, Darryl Strawberry, Jason Heyward and Vladmir Guerrero Jr. Halem feels sure that tradition will continue in the restructured league.
“I understand there was a lot of apprehension in the region when we discussed our plans to modernize amateur baseball and Minor League baseball,” Halem said. “With the respect to the Appy League, we worked on our plans for a year before we presented it.
“We decided to double-down with our commitment and we believe it’s sustainable in the long run. We are confident the best college players will play in this league. When we say the road to the Major Leagues will come through the Appy League, that will be a fact.”
Halem stated fans will not only see future Major Leaguers, but a number of superstar players.
Morgan Sword, MLB Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations, pointed out that over 70 NCAA Division I institutions, including players from all Power 5 conferences, are represented in the new Appy League.
“One of the benefits for our Major League clubs is scouting,” Sword said. “Our clubs are going to get to watch the best amateur players in the United States compete against one another in these communities. The fact these players are going to be here all summer means there will be a lot of Major League club traffic. We’re excited about the baseball and so are they.”
NATIONAL TEAM COMING
In addition, fans have get the chance to see the 2021 Collegiate National Team when it plays games in the Appalachian League towns the first two weeks of July. Scheduled stops include Bristol (July 6), Elizabethton (July 7), Greeneville (July 8), Johnson City (July 9) and Kingsport (July 10).
The partnership between MLB and USA Baseball also includes the “Fun At Bat,” an entry-level program to introduce the sport to youth and coaching clinics to help kids develop their skills on and off the field.
“Our commitment to these communities goes beyond what happens on the diamond; it is to develop and strengthen baseball’s hold in these 10 cities and safeguard baseball’s rich history in the region,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director and CEO of USA Baseball. “There is no better way to achieve this than the fundamental initiatives offered at the grassroots level to the coaches and youth in the Appalachian League.
“We are also honored for our Collegiate National Team to be hosted by these communities this summer. We could not think of a better opportunity to truly introduce USA Baseball to these communities than to showcase a premier national team experience in their back yards.”