After a coronavirus-forced year off, summer baseball returned to the region in 2021, albeit with a different looking Appalachian League.
Gone were the minor-leaguers we had grown accustomed to coming through the ballparks in towns such as Johnson City, Kingsport, and Elizabethton. Major League Baseball’s decision to contract the minor leagues left plenty of regions scrambling.
The 10 cities of the Appalachian League had their fears eased when the new league was announced. MLB and USA formed the new Appalachian League as a summer wood bat circuit for “elite” college players being targeted as possible participants on national teams.
While the “elite” description was debatable during the league’s first year, baseball was indeed being played in all 10 of the Appy League cities. Teams such as the Johnson City Doughboys, Kingsport Axmen, Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys replaced the former teams with big-league affiliations. Each had a new logo and was completely rebranded.
Rick Magnante, a former manager in the old Appalachian League with the Bristol Tigers, was brought in as the Doughboys manager. He was let go during the season after some disagreements with the team’s upper management. The roster underwent some mid-season changes, as well as players began to opt out because of the pandemic.
The Doughboys continued to bring in crowds to TVA Credit Union Ballpark, where food specials and dollar-beer nights proved to be especially popular.
Kevin Mahoney, a former Yankees minor-league player and coach, will manage the Doughboys this summer.
Over in Kingsport, the Axmen had a particularly interesting inaugural season as the team was disbanded midway through the season for safety purposes after one of the former members threatened his teammates when he was released from the team. An entirely new roster was quickly put together. It consisted of many local players who hadn’t received invitations to play originally.
The Kingsport team, which was called the Road Warriors because they initially weren’t allowed to play any home games, performed admirably in the face of such adversity. That led to Mike Guinn, who filled in as manager after the purge, being brought back to run the team again this year. Guinn is the head coach at Pigeon Forge High School.
Logan Davis is back in the Axmen’s front office, having been promoted to general manager to replace Steve Brice. Davis spent last season as the team’s assistant general manager and director of operations.
The quick mid-season shakeup led to the Axmen being chosen as the Appalachian League’s franchise of the year.
On the field, the Greeneville Flyboys won the inaugural ”new” Appy League title, beating the Pulaski River Turtles 9-8 in the championship game.
The Doughboys are one of four Appalachian League teams run by Boyd Sports. The others are Kingsport, Elizabethton and Greeneville. Johnson City begins its second season at home against Elizabethton on June 2.
