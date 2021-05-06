There were many standouts on the baseball, softball and soccer fields in Northeast Tennessee this season.
Included in the mix was David Crockett baseball home run champion Cody Wheeley, who scalded nine out of the park this season.
Happy Valley's Lucas Chausse was the batting champion (.500) while Dobyns-Bennett's Tanner Kilgore took the RBI crown with 39.
Science Hill's Jack Torbett led in runs scored (41) while Hampton's Chance Point was the stolen bases title holder with 29.
On the mound, Unicoi County's Travis Whitson and D-B's Jake Timbes (72 each) tied for the strikeout title while University High's Kaleb Meredith and Elizabethton's Gage Treadway shared the top spot for most wins with seven.
North Greene's Cayden Foulks won the ERA crown with a mark of 0.74 while Daniel Boone's Gavin Jones had the best walks-plus-hits-per-innings-pitched ratio at 0.731. Elizabethton's Bryson Rollins led the area in saves with six.
In softball, there are a handful of games still to be played so some titles are still up for grabs. In the books are batting average (Unicoi County's Caroline Podvin at .559), strikeouts (Elizabethton's Madisun Pritchard with 193), wins (Pritchard with 21), ERA (Science Hill's Sejal Neas at 0.61) and WHIP (Neas at 0.642).
Soccer's scoring crown went to Dawson Dykes of Volunteer with 23 while University High's Bracken Burns earned the assists title with 20. David Crockett goalkeeper Jack Roney won the title for most saves with 86.