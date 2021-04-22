High school spring sports are heading into the stretch run and numbers are piling up for area athletes.

In the new categories added this week for baseball and softball, Unicoi County Lady Blue Devils' standout Caroline Podvin has the area's best batting average at .548.

In baseball, a trio of players — Hampton's Morgan Lyons, Cherokee's Cole Putnal, and Sullivan South's Drew Hoover — stand at the lofty .500 mark.

Here's a look at this week's stats with pitching wins added for baseball and softball, and assists added for soccer.