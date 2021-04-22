Abby Holt.jpg

Happy Valley's Abby Holt has 102 strikeouts on the year.

High school spring sports are heading into the stretch run and numbers are piling up for area athletes.

In the new categories added this week for baseball and softball, Unicoi County Lady Blue Devils' standout Caroline Podvin has the area's best batting average at .548.

In baseball, a trio of players  — Hampton's Morgan Lyons, Cherokee's Cole Putnal, and Sullivan South's Drew Hoover — stand at the lofty .500 mark.

Here's a look at this week's stats with pitching wins added for baseball and softball, and assists added for soccer.

Connor Hyatt.jpg

Science Hill's Connor Hyatt is hitting .403 on the season with five homers. (photo by Eddie Gray)
Tanner Kilgore.jpg

Dobyns-Bennett's Tanner Kilgore, top, has three homers this season.
Matty McKee.jpg

David Crockett's Matty McKee has eight wins and 67 strikeouts this year. (photo by Eddie Gray)
Bree Presnell.jpg

Science Hill's Bree Presnell went over 100 strikeouts for the season this week. (photo by Eddie Gray) 
Grayson Hammond

Dobyns-Bennett's Grayson Hammond (12) has totaled four assists. (Photo: Todd Brase)

