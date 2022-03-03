The beginning for Dobyns-Bennett was the end for Science Hill.
And there were “3” reasons why Science Hill’s deliberate strategy didn’t work this time.
Dobyns-Bennett rained 3s on the Hilltoppers, making all five of their first-quarter shots with each coming from behind the arc. That set the tone, and the Indians walked away with a 68-48 victory at The New Gym on Thursday night.
The rewards were D-B’s second straight Region 1-4A basketball championship and a likely berth in the state tournament — where the Indians haven’t been in 12 years.
There are still things to sort out in Region 2, but it’s likely Bearden will be the champion. Science Hill (31-5 with three losses to D-B) will travel Monday in the sectional round to face the Region 2 champ while the Indians (28-6) will play host to the runner-up, likely a suspension- depleted Farragut squad. That’s assuming the Admirals finish their semifinal game against William Blount, play Bearden in the Region 2 final, and still make the trip to Kingsport on Monday.
But turning back to things set in stone, this was a nice turnaround for D-B after a 52-49 loss in last week’s district championship game.
“This was definitely a game our guys had looked forward to,” Indians coach Chris Poore said. “As soon as we got that big win over Morristown East (in Tuesday’s region semifinal), you could see who the guys were pulling for and where they wanted to come. And that tells you a lot about your club. You don’t get many redos in life, but we got an opportunity to redo that. They took something from us, and our guys wanted to come in and get a piece of that back.”
It was certainly a focus for Jonavan Gillespie, who hit four threes and had 17 of his 19 points in a whirlwind first half.
“We wanted revenge,” Gillespie said. “That’s it. They stormed our court, so we remembered it. We decided to kill them.”
Gillespie said the early good shooting, which included treys from McKinley Tincher and Malachi Hale, was a rhythm thing.
“We were locked in,” he said. “Then we started hitting shots and everything was flowing.”
MARKSMANSHIP
The Indians were absolutely dialed in from 3-point land. They knocked down every opportunity they had as Science Hill started with the same slow-ball strategy that led to the district win.
Over three minutes into the game, Science Hill took a 2-0 lead on a strong drive to the basket by Jamar Livingston. But the Hilltoppers went radio silent and the Indians blasted the other net with treys. By the end of the first quarter it was 16-3 and the Hilltoppers were in big-time trouble.
D-B made 8 of 9 shots from 3-point land in the first half and 14 of 17 overall as it built a commanding 39-20 lead and Science Hill never recovered.
“There were a couple where we gave them too much space,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “But on the majority of those, there was a guy with a hand there. They shot over us, and they made every one early.
“They were just better. Hat’s off to them. They played a phenomenal game.”
WHEN SCIENCE HILL MADE A RUN …
Hale answered.
The region tournament most valuable scored 16 of his 27 points in the second half, consistently beating Science Hill defenders off the dribble and scoring at the cup.
“It felt pretty good,” Hale said. “I felt like I was in my groove, and I felt unstoppable. It was just the way the offense was flowing.”
Science Hill had a chance to cut D-B’s lead to nine points midway through the third quarter, but Livingston couldn’t get a good trey look from the corner to drop and the Indians pulled back away.
SCIENCE HILL SUPERLATIVES
Livingston led the way with 21 points. Cutlip totaled 11 points and four assists. Michaeus Rowe finished with eight points, two assists, two steals and four blocked shots.
Overall, Cutlip said he wasn’t displeased with his team.
“Our guys competed,” he said. “Honestly, you play against a normal shooting night and we’re in the game. We played well enough against a normal shooting night to have a chance at the end.”