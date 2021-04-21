There was plenty of representation for Northeast Tennessee on the recently announced all-state basketball teams.
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association found spots multiple players on each of the boys and girls teams. Here's a look at each of the squads.
BOYS
Northeast Tennessee grabbed several spots on the boys' team.
Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip, Sullivan East’s Dylan Bartley and University High’s Kaleb Meredith earned honors in their respective classifications.
On the Class AAA team, Cutlip was honored with one of the 15 slots. He was one of only four players chosen to the team from a school in the eastern part of the state.
Cutlip was one of the area’s most consistent performers, averaging 19 points and three assists per game. The 6-foot-2 junior guard helped Science Hill win 25 games and reach the regional semifinals.
On the Class AA team, Bartley made the cut. The 6-foot-2 junior guard was an all-around threat, averaging 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, two treys, and two steals per game. He helped the Patriots reach the Class AA sectional round.
State-champion Greeneville had two players on the team, juniors Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield.
On the Class A squad, Meredith was selected after a dominant season. He averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals per game. For his career, the 6-foot-1 senior guard scored 2,687 points and finished in fourth place on Northeast Tennessee’s all-time list.
North Greene’s Chriss Schultz was also picked for the Class A team.
In Division II Class AA, former Liberty Bell Middle School standout B.J. Edwards of Knoxville Catholic was chosen.
GIRLS
Northeast Tennessee was well-represented on the girls' side.
Leading the way was Class AA honoree Bre Yarber. The Sullivan Central standout was the Johnson City Press/Times-News All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year. The senior averaged 17 points and eight rebounds and was also a dominant shot blocker. She helped Central win 19 games and reach the region semifinals before losing to eventual state runner-up Grainger.
Also on the Class AA squad was Sullivan East sophomore Jenna Hare. She averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game.
Earning the honor on the Class A team was Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey. The sophomore had NET-best averages of 23 points and 4.2 steals per game. Also getting a spot on the team was North Greene junior Brooklyn Anderson.
On the Division II Class AA squad, former Science Hill standout Jeila Greenlee joined teammate Sydney Mains earned spots. Mains, a freshman, played at Liberty Bell Middle School before moving on to Knoxville Catholic and playing with Greenlee this season.