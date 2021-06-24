Nearly 100 teams are in the Tri-Cities area this weekend participating in the seventh annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Wood Bat Classic powered by Marucci.
The tournament is hosted by NET Elite and features age groups from 13-under to 18-under with games in Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton and Greeneville. Pool play started Thursday with championship brackets scheduled for Sunday.
NET Elite is an organization founded by Wesley Jones, a 2007 Dobyns-Bennett graduate who went on to play for Milligan and later in the minor leagues. He played with the London (Ontario, Canada) Rippers baseball team in the Frontier League and the Raton (New Mexico) Osos, where the center fielder set a single- season stolen bases record in the Pecos League.
Jones partnered his brother, Brad, who worked with the New York Mets organization, to launch the NET Elite program in 2014 to provide meaningful competition and training for student-athletes. An important part is for the teams not to go home empty-handed.
“We wanted to give the teams something meaningful to come and play,” Jones said. “We used to do a dinner on Thursday night before the tournament got too big. We still give them wooden bat for free every tournament and Dick’s Sporting Goods backpacks with coupons.”
The tournament, which started Thursday, is a good way for college coaches to get a look at players. Jones is proud that several players from the NET Elite tournaments are now in the college ranks, while others are playing in the Minor Leagues. Former Farragut High School and UT star Nick Senzel became the first NET Elite participant to make it to the Major Leagues, now an outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds.
Jones, who first started playing baseball when he was six, loves passing on his love for the game to a new generation of players. Some of NET Elite’s goals are to grow baseball in the community and to give kids the best chance to play other teams they normally wouldn’t compete against.
NET Elite has upcoming tournaments scheduled throughout the summer in Tennessee, Virginia and the Carolinas.
However, this weekend’s tournament is one of the biggest, incorporating Minor League ballparks in Kingsport, Bristol and Elizabethton as well as J. Fred Johnson Stadium at Dobyns-Bennett and the Greeneville High School Field. Other action based in Kingsport includes games at the Domtar and Brickyard fields.
It leads to Sunday’s championship rounds with the 18-under final scheduled for ETSU’s Thomas Stadium.