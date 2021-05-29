One of the beauties of sports is all of the swings in emotions.
This week’s TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro was the embodiment of some great highs and lows for Northeast Tennessee teams.
There was plenty of state gold handed out and it might have been one of the more successful weeks for the area in recent memory.
HillTOPPERS ON TOP
Starting at the end of the week, the Science Hill baseball team made it one state championship ring for the thumb with its 9-5 win over Hardin County in the Class AAA title bout.
The Hilltoppers won their fifth title and ended a 23-year drought between wins in the biggest games. And by no stretch of the imagination was this a fluke.
Science Hill went unbeaten in the state tournament, out-scoring its opponents 23-9 over four games, which included two wins over Siegel on its home field.
Coach Ryan Edwards’ crew finished out the season winning its last 14 games and 23 of the final 25 to finish with a sparkling record of 34-9.
The last loss for the ’Toppers?
A 6-5 loss to Dobyns-Bennett at J. Fred Johnson Stadium back on April 27, when the Indians pulled off a successful suicide squeeze bunt in the sixth inning to take the lead.
Science Hill’s emotions flowed freely at the end of the game as evidenced by the celebration photos.
TENNIS ANYONE?
Capped off by the Science Hill doubles team of Allie Knox and Leah McBride taking home state gold, area netters showed out at the Adams Tennis Complex.
D-B senior Willa Rogers ended her high school career with a title and did not let her opponent even get a sniff at a win, taking both sets 6-0 and 6-0.
Rogers is the last in line of one of the area’s great tennis dynasties.
Brothers Tommy, Billy and Bobby Rogers all played tennis for the Indians during their prep careers. Bobby is Willa’s father.
Willa’s older sister Josie played for the Lady Indians and went on to play tennis at the United States Naval Academy.
There have not been too many years in Kingsport where there hasn’t been a Rogers on the tennis team and some have been part of the state title teams of the past.
Science Hill’s Griffen Nickels had a lead in his finals singles match, but took the hard-fought loss to Collierville’s Ranjay Arul.
To start off the gold-rush week, the Lady Hilltoppers took home the team title.
Kudos also goes to the rest of the Science Hill boys and girls tennis team that made it as far as they did and to the Johnson County doubles team of Hailey Rider and Rhiannon Icenhour that won a quarterfinal match.
ON YOUR MARK
If you would have told Daniel Boone track coach Len Jeffers that his Trailblazers would finish fourth at the Large Schools state meet in the boys competition at the beginning of the season, he probably would’ve thought you were crazy.
That’s exactly what Boone did, though, posting 38 points with only five kids competing across four events.
The highlight of the meet was obviously thrower Eli Penix picking up gold medals — along with school records — in the shot put and discus.
Penix was unbeaten on the season in both events and saved his best for last.
He wasn’t the only one for Boone doing the school-record thing. The 4x800-meter relay team of Levi Streeval, Conner Wingfield, Evan Bruce and Luke Mussard won a thrilling race in a record time of 7:53.38.
Mussard’s surge in the dying stages propelled Boone to the top in one of the most hotly contested races of the day.
Conner Johnson broke Elizabethton’s school record in the shot put with a throw of 53-4.5 that earned him fourth place. His mark beat the previous one set by Andrew Johnson way back in 1989.
In a bittersweet ending to her career and the school’s athletic history, Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan nabbed two more all-state honors to bring her career total to eight.
She was, however, agonizingly close to winning the triple jump, leading the competition going into the final round of attempts. She ended up third, but will be the first to say that she was satisfied with two more medals. She will make a fine multis athlete at Tennessee Tech.
What a meet Tennessee High sophomore distance runner Zoe Arrington had.
Even though she was second in the 1,600, she recorded a personal-best time (4:56.93) and was able to double back for a dominating win in the 3,200 (10:47.86).
There were plenty of other all-state performances across both the Large and Small schools meets.
In terms of state meet records going down, there were a couple of notable ones.
In the boys 100, Bearden senior Christian Langlois beat the long-standing record held by Hillsboro’s Marcus Currie of 10.44 seconds set in 1981. Langlois scorched the track on Thursday with a 10.43 and followed it up in the 200 with a 21.09.
That is lightning fast.
At Wednesday’s Division II-AA meet, Brentwood Academy sophomore Mensi Stiff broke Angie Barker’s (Elizabethton) shot-put meet record from 1984 (47-1) with a monstrous throw of 48-11.50.
She would have broken Barker’s discus meet record, too, but scratched on her final throw that was reportedly out near 160 feet.
HIGHS AND LOWS
The Boone softball team was so close to pulling out one of the most shocking upsets of the tournament on Wednesday, when it had Siegel on the ropes.
Savannah Jessee hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to put Boone ahead 2-1, but Siegel loaded the bases with no outs in the home half.
The Lady Stars would eventually hit a walk-off double to straight away center field and end Boone’s season.
With just three seniors, the Lady ’Blazers will be a force to be reckoned with in the near future. The 2021 team had five underclassmen from the group that made the Little League Softball World Series.
GOING OUT THE RIGHT WAY
In his final game on the mound for University High, Kaleb Meredith showed a lot of grit against Lake County in an elimination game.
He threw eight strong innings with 100 pitches and struck out seven.
The Bucs won their first state tournament game since 1992 by way of a walk-off, bases-loaded walk to Miles Bembry that scored Jesse Greene and made the final score 5-4.
Josh Petty’s group was eventually eliminated by Summertown later on Wednesday, but for the group of seniors that made the trip to Murfreesboro, it must have been a great joy and relief to finally put one in the win column.