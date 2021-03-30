KINGSPORT — Double-digit strikeouts and a four-hit shutout. It was a winning combination for Sejal Neas and the Science Hill softball team against Dobyns-Bennett.
Neas threw 10 strikeouts and gave up no walks in a 4-0 shutout of the Lady Indians on Tuesday at Indian-Highland Park. She helped herself with a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the circle, she showed adaptability when the Dobyns-Bennett hitters looked to get their timing down. She threw 68 of her 86 pitches for strikes.
“It was a well-pitched game. I think that’s the first time we’ve ever relied more on the change-up than the fastball,” Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins said. “Sejal did a great job. If the other team don’t score, they can’t win.”
Science Hill improved to 10-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Seven Conference. The Lady ’Toppers had 12 hits overall as Tatyanna Bailey had a productive day, going 2-for-3 with a walk.
Jayden Salts and Zoey Cooper each were 2-for-4 at the plate, while Jannon Glaspie drove in a run and also scored. Beth Pridemore drove in the other Science Hill run as lead-off Bree Presnell scored.
“We did enough hitting and it’s coming from everybody,” Higgins said. “Tatyanna Bailey is swinging the bat well. We ran ourselves out of two innings, but we’re working on that. A win is a win. It’s going to be a good league race, but if we get that pitching performance, I’m pretty confident.”
The Lady Indians (3-6, 0-3) truly went down swinging. Kierstyn Judd went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Dobyns-Bennett’s offense. Savannah Hutchins and Emma Allgood also had hits as the Lady Indians tried to get something going.
Their defense kept them in the ball game. Juliana Tipton and Sophia Dean combined to throw seven strikeouts with only three earned runs.
“You don’t like to lose, but I felt like we competed,” Dobyns-Bennett Andy Hubbard said. “Kierstyn, every time she was up, she did a great job. She’s been taking extra b.p. and working hard. I thought it was a good effort on our part. No doubt Neas is a quality pitcher, but I’m not disappointed.”
The Lady Indians are scheduled to return to action Thursday at Cherokee. Science Hill is slated to go on the road Wednesday at Greeneville.