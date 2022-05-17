Science Hill’s Isaiah Neal scored two second-half goals to give the Hilltoppers just the cushion they needed to upend Jefferson County 3-0 at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Tuesday in the boys Region 1-3A soccer semifinals.
The victory allows Science Hill (13-6-2) to host Dobyns-Bennett (16-1-3) in Thursday’s regional final. The Indians downed Sevier County 2-0 to advance.
Iden Brown gave the ’Toppers the early lead when he scored in the fourth minute of the match.
Despite an overwhelming statistical advantage, Science Hill could not put another ball past Patriots’ goalkeeper Sam Allum in the first half.
In the first 40 minutes of play, the Hilltoppers’ aggressive push produced 10 corner kicks. They had 20 shots with 12 of them on goal.
Only Allum’s brilliant play kept the score 1-0 at the half.
“We were on our front foot all day, especially in that first half,” said Science Hill coach David Strickland. “We had a lot of great chances, but their goalkeeper did a good job.”
With Jefferson County (11-8-3) trying desperately to level the score, Neal came up with his first goal in the 53rd minute.
“Carter (Stroke) crossed the ball to me, and I saw two defenders coming,” said Neal. “The goalkeeper was stuck on his line, so I just took the shot.”
That goal gave the Hilltoppers some breathing room. When Neal scored again in the 62nd minute, the 3-0 lead was just too much for the Patriots to overcome.
“We had some looks in the game,” said Jeff County coach Shawn Way. “But their goalkeeper tipped them away. I thought we panicked a little in the first half and then settled down in the second. But it wasn’t meant to be for us.”
Science Hill’s tenacious defense, led by Skylar Hallingstad, allowed just three shots on goal for the entire match.
“We had high energy tonight,” said Hallingstad. “We focused our attention on their top forwards and just kept the ball in front of us.”
Post season matches are won and lost on the backline and Strickland was very pleased with his team’s defensive effort.
“There is an ebb and flow to these games,” said Strickland. “We flexed some on defense but didn’t break. The guys responded very well tonight.”