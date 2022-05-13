The pressure is about to ratchet up for the East Tennessee State golf team and Bucs coach Jake Amos says his team is ready for the challenge.
The Bucs are heading to the NCAA’s Columbus (Ohio) Regional, where they are seeded fifth in the 13-team field. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship.
The tournament begins Tuesday at the Ohio State Golf Club. It will be ETSU’s 24th NCAA regional appearance.
“Regionals is the hardest event of the year because you just have to survive and advance,” said Amos, the Southern Conference coach of the year. “So I think we’re going in with the mentality of just trying to win it.”
Eleven-time national champion Oklahoma State is the top seed in the regional and ranked second nationally. Also in the field are No. 11 Georgia Tech, No. 14 Arkansas and No. 23 Clemson. ETSU is ranked 30th in the country.
“I don’t think seeding really matters,” Amos said. “I think any of the teams can win it. The teams that are going to be tough are the Midwest teams, the Big Ten teams, that are a bit more used to that grass. I think with good preparation we’ll be fine.”
ETSU knows a thing or two about success at regionals. The Bucs entered the postseason last year seeded eighth in the Cle Elum Regional in Washington. All they did was run away with that competition, winning by 10 strokes and beating the likes of Wake Forest, Pepperdine and Florida.
Pepperdine rebounded and went on to win the national championship after finishing 13 strokes behind ETSU in the regional.
The Bucs can go low. Their team average of 283.5 strokes per round is the best in school history. A look at each player’s career-low collegiate round indicates the talent is there to do some damage on the national stage. Archie Davies and Remi Chartier each hold a share of the school record with 63s, while Mats Ege has a 65 to his credit. Ben Carberry has shot 66 and Algot Kleen 67.
Chartier was the hottest ETSU player at the Southern Conference tournament last month, setting the school record with an 18-under-par performance. His first collegiate victory included the seventh 63 in ETSU history.
Davies is having a historic season for the Bucs. His stroke average of 70.23 is exactly the same as Rhys Davies’ school-record average from 2006-07.
With final exams and the school year in the rearview mirror, the Bucs have been able to concentrate on their golf games.
“This is our guys’ favorite time of the year,” Amos said. “They get to play golf every day. They’re working very hard. We’ve had some great days at the Olde Farm, Blackthorn, the Virginian. They’ve just been enjoying a lot of competitive, great golf.
“They look really sharp. I think they’re ready.”
The regional will be the 12th tournament for ETSU in a schedule that began last September. The Bucs’ SoCon tournament victory was the 27th conference championship in school history.
“Really this is all that matters,” Amos said. “The whole season is just leading up to this point.”
The NCAA Championship is set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.