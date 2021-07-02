Frank Fulton has spent three decades developing baseball players from all over the world, including serving as the coach of the German National Team.
These days, he’s working a little closer to home.
Fulton has assembled the Native American National Team, which will spend the next two weeks playing in Appalachian League communities, beginning Monday night in Johnson City’s TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The rest of the tour includes games Tuesday at Elizabethton, Wednesday at Greeneville, Thursday at Kingsport, Friday at Bristol, Saturday at Pulaski, July 12 at Danville, July 15 at Princeton, July 16 at Bluefield and July 17 at Burlington.
“This will sound so corny to many people, but in 2019 the spirit just hit me to do this thing, to find a way to have a national team for the Native Americans of North and South America because nothing like this exists,” Fulton said. “You know, there’s over 400 Native American nations in the United States.”
The pandemic forced the program into the virtual world last year, with Fulton doing lessons online. But when Appalachian League President Dan Moushon called Fulton early in 2021 to see if there was any interest in a tour, the answer came quickly.
“We jumped on it,” Fulton said.
The Native American National Team, called the Warriors, is made up of college-age players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America.
During the tour, the Warriors will face a barnstorming team called the V-Nuts. That team is made up of players from the United States, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.
The teams will stay at Milligan University during their time in the area.
Fulton said he puts prospective players through an extensive interview process.
“Our goal is first to see if they respect the game,” Fulton said. “Do they respect themselves and respect other people? That’s the most important thing, because if they have that characteristic going for them, then the level of play will improve on the ball field. It may sound kind of hokey, but respect is the one ingredient of a baseball player or football player that makes him head and shoulders above the others. He’s got to be able to respect other people.
“I have been very honored with this process of finding these guys.”
Fulton says that doesn’t mean he discounts baseball ability when it comes time to pick players. In fact, he predicts fans coming to the ballparks will be pleasantly surprised by the level of competition.
“They can play,” he said. “We’ve got some guys who can flat out play, but a lot of people don’t know about them. They’re just cool kids and they’ve got a spirit that is just respectful. They’re just happy to be on the ball field and that’s cool.”