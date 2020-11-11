Championship season is fast approach- ing, and the Milligan University cross country program looks as good as ever.
Undefeated on both sides this season when competing with their top groups — including winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference Preview in their latest race three weeks ago — the No. 5 women and No. 9 men will head to Swannanoa, North Carolina, this Saturday for the AAC Championships.
Head coach Chris Layne says the Buffs are in great shape and look solid heading into the meet.
“Our last meet in Georgia was canceled due to COVID-19 so we held our own dual meet that same day,” he says. “I really think this is where both squads switched on to how good they can be. In the end, the cancellation may have been a blessing in disguise for us in terms of creating that no-pressure situation where they could let loose. Since then, I have seen two teams turning the corner into this part of the season with a lot of confidence, and their workouts have backed this up.”
Individuals making noise
Avery DeWolf has been the Buffs’ steady leader all season on the women’s side. She is a two-time AAC runner of the week this year and has won all three events she has raced. This includes posting two times under 18:10 and winning the AAC Preview three weeks ago.
Gabrielle Mardis and Caitlin Dominy have been the steady two and three for Milligan while Bekah Owen and Gracie Allen have also been in the mix in scoring.
Tim Thacker and freshman Aaron Jones have been Milligan’s top two most of this season on the men’s side. Both have finished in the top three in seven combined races, with Jones winning the AAC Preview in 25:30. That effort helped Jones earn national runner of the week.
“I’m seeing growth from everyone,” Layne says. “Obviously, you have Avery and Aaron that stand out of late, but then you look at the depth on both sides. With the women, Gabby and Bekah are veterans and then you have Caitlin, Ali Burns and Gracie coming on. With the men, we are 10 to 12 deep with guys like Andrew Burton and Pablo Rivas having taken big steps this year, and then true freshman Eli Cramer is up there making us better.”
Layne notes much of the teams’ success can be attributed to their depth and experience.
“A young lady like Lauren Spry may not score for us,” Layne says, “but she has improved leaps and bounds this season and is turning into a great little athlete. It seems crazy to not even mention Tim, Nathan Baker and Jake Crow, who have a ton of national hardware and experience. All three of these guys will be a factor.”
Race details
Milligan’s women have won the AAC Championship 14 of the last 17 years while the men have won three of the last five years. Races start Saturday at 10 a.m. (men) and 11 a.m. (women) with awards presentations to follow.
As Layne has said many times before, it will all come down to execution when the gun fires.
“I think the AAC has five teams ranked or receiving votes nationally among both genders,” he says, “so this is going to be tough. Championships bring out the best in folks, and we are going to prepare both of our teams for a battle.”