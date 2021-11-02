More short tracks, please.
Longtime fans often talk of hating the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the different changes to the format over the past 15 years. However, it’s hard to argue with the results from Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
The race was an all-time classic and it came weeks after the spectacular Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol. They have easily been the most entertaining races of the season.
There were several issues in NASCAR’s decline in popularity over the past decade, but near the top of the list is abandoning the traditional Southern markets and the short tracks for glitzy, new speedways.
No offense to places like Charlotte, Atlanta or Michigan. Those are show places and have great events, but there’s nothing like good, old-fashioned short-track racing.
Every one of the championship contenders had their moments at Martinsville. Obviously, the biggest moment was Alex Bowman getting loose and spinning Denny Hamlin to take the win. Hamlin’s move of pulling in front of Bowman to prevent a post-race celebration and his comments after the race and on social media have gotten fans fired up.
It was far from the only controversy.
Brad Keselowski showed his frustration with Kyle Busch after the race by spinning out the No. 18 car. The two had battled throughout the race, but Keselowski felt Busch held him up the final laps, taking away his chance to advance. Busch was frustrated as well, expressing his anger at Keselowski in the post-race interview.
Defending series champion Chase Elliott, who won the first two stages of the race, was spun out by Keselowski in similar fashion to the Bowman-Hamlin accident. Keselowski’s car got loose in the same way as Bowman’s and he got into Elliott near the same place on the track where Bowman hit Hamlin laps later.
Martin Truex Jr., the final driver to advance in the playoffs, made an aggressive three-wide move that nearly cost him his championship shot. He suffered damage on the front of the No. 19 Toyota, and later bounced off the backstretch wall. He was able to recover and beat Busch by three points for the final playoff spot.
Kyle Larson has been the focus of much of the season with a season-high nine races. With the starting positions based on a performance metric, he started on the pole and led early. However, Larson readily admits Martinsville is his worst race track. He wasn’t a factor, eventually fading to a 14th-place finish.
Joey Logano and his team took their best shot with pit strategy, getting up front briefly. Like Larson, he faded and finished 10th. He finished one position ahead of teammate Ryan Blaney, who never was a factor.
Blaney’s car had damage after contact with Kevin Harvick, although his run was more about missing the set-up.
The point is there was so much action — and not just in the front. The two drivers racing at the back of the pack, Quin Houff and Josh Bilicki, got into it on the track. When Houff retaliated under caution, he was penalized five laps.
You simply don’t get that kind of action on the intermediate tracks like Kansas or Texas. While NASCAR’s shift to more road courses have added excitement, stock cars are still the best on the short tracks.
To its credit, NASCAR has added the Busch Clash inside the Los Angeles Coliseum, hearkening back to the early days when the series raced at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Even places like Johnson City’s Roosevelt Stadium hosted races back in the day.
With the Bristol dirt, talks of possible future races at the Nashville Fairgrounds and North Wilkesboro as well as a reconfiguration of California Speedway, it’s good to see the sport getting back to its roots with more short-track racing.
LOCAL SCHEDULE
On the local short tracks, the Compact Combat Pure 4 War is scheduled Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. It is highlighted by a 100-lap feature for the Pure 4 cars on the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia.
There is an open practice Friday, starting at noon. Race day practice starts at 9 a.m. with qualifying at noon, followed by heat races, a consolation race and the feature with a $3,000-plus winner’s purse.
Volunteer Speedway will host the second annual Crate Late Model National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 13. Four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jimmy Owens is the defending race champion.