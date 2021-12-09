NASCAR silly season is winding down with the latest news that Maury Gallagher bought majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports forming Petty GMS Racing
The team announced Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte that it would field two cars in 2022, the No. 42 for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 for Erik Jones.
Some of the biggest moves have come in the Ford camp.
It’s headlined by 2012 champion Brad Keselowski leaving Team Penske to become part-owner of Roush Fenway Racing, now known as RFK Racing. It set off a chain effect where Austin Cindric, originally scheduled to be in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, will instead replace Keselowski in the No. 2 car.
Keselowski moving to the No. 6 Ford has put veteran Ryan Newman on the sideline for now. Chris Buescher in the No. 17 car has a new crew chief with Scott Graves on the pit box.
While it looked like the moves might save popular driver Matt DiBenedetto in the famed No. 21 car, instead the Virginia-based family team named rookie fellow Virginian Harrison Burton as its new driver.
In other Team Penske moves, Jeremy Bullins takes over as crew chief for Cindric, while Jonathan Hassler is the new pit boss for Ryan Blaney. Joey Logano, the 2015 champion, and Paul Wolfe are still paired together on the No. 22 Ford.
Front Row Motorsports announced Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell will remain in the No. 34 Ford, while Todd Gilliland will take over the No. 38 ride, which his father David was the driver from 2010-16.
Stewart-Haas Racing, which struggled last season with Aric Almirola scoring the team’s only win, still has the same lineup in place for now. Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe remain the team’s other drivers with no crew chief changes announced.
A major announcement is scheduled for Friday and it is expected to be SHR will bring Dodge back to the Cup Series.
The lineups at NASCAR’s top two teams of the 2021 season — Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing — are unchanged.
Hendrick Motorsports, which won 17 of the 36 races in 2021, features defending champion Kyle Larson, 2020 champion Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron. Gibbs will still have two-time champion Kyle Busch, 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.
Richard Childress Racing will remain the same with Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick in the No. 3 and No. 8 Chevrolets.
Besides the Petty alignment, another major change in the Chevrolet camp include Trackhouse Racing buying Chip Ganassi Racing with Ross Chastain moving to the No. 1 and Daniel Suarez staying in the No. 99 car.
That move helped 2004 series champion Kurt Busch move to a second car for 23XI Racing, a No. 45 Toyota, where he will be a teammate to Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 car.
JTG Daugherty Racing is down to one car, the No. 47 Chevrolet driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. It leaves Ryan Preece joining Newman, DiBenedetto looking for rides in 2022.
Kaulig Racing is fielding a full-time effort with Justin Haley moving up from the Xfinity Series to take over the No. 16 Chevrolet. They will field another car in selected races with A.J. Allmendinger to drive the road courses such as Indianapolis where he won in August.
Corey LaJoie and B.J. McLeod are slated to remain in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports and No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports rides, respectively.
KINGSPORT BROADCASTS
Kingsport Speedway races will be broadcast in 2022 through an agreement with NASCAR and the FloRacing streaming service.
Through a partnership with FloRacing, the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series races at tracks like Kingsport will be shared throughout the world.
Good news for the racers, the partnership will result in increased purses for those who compete in the weekly series. FloRacing has been a leader in promoting grassroots racing including USAC and the All-Star Circuit of Champions and major events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Gateway Dirt Nationals.
FloRacing, which also streams drag racing, motocross and snowmobile racing, expanded from streaming 141 races in 2019 to over 1,600 in 2021. That number will increase with over 280 NASCAR races scheduled to be broadcast in 2022.
The programming will include driver interviews, behind-the-scenes access, race-day coverage and analysis.
WINTER INDOOR RACING
Local motocross racers are still going strong with the FMF Winter Indoor Series.
Chandler Carver from Jonesborough is third in the Amateur Pitbike Class after winning the season opener on Nov. 26. Allen Mullins from Pound, Virginia is second in the 25+ points and third in the 30+ points, one spot ahead of Roan Mountain rider Brandon Hughes.
Among the youth, Cash Taylor from Kingsport leads the points in the 85cc Beginner class after a pair of runner-up finishes in the first two series races. Oliver Keith from Blountville ranks second in StacyC 16 bike class.
Indoor Series races are scheduled Saturday at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher, North Carolina.