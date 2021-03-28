BRISTOL — NASCAR announced Saturday there will be stage changes for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. The stages for the 250-lap race include the end of stage one at lap 100 and the end of stage two at lap 200. In addition, there are mandatory cautions at each 50-lap intervals.
Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, said the reasoning behind the changes are problems the teams were having with Goodyear tires. There was extreme wear on the tires and the track was flaking up after Friday’s Cup Series practice sessions.
Teams were also given an extra set of tires as the event does not have traditional pit stops. The teams will change tires only during NASCAR-mandated times like the end of the stages.
Miller referenced the 2008 Brickyard 400 in which cars were pitting every 10 laps or so for tires. Miller said NASCAR wanted the event to be about the racing and not like the tires at Indianapolis.
RED CLAY AND PETTY BLUE
It has been well publicized that Richard Petty won the last NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Sept. 30, 1970.
His father, Lee, holds the record for most Cup Series wins on dirt. Forty-two of Petty’s 54 career wins came on dirt, including his last win at the half-mile Jacksonville track in 1961. Tommy Irwin, Rex White, Richard Petty and Doug Yates rounded out the top five. Johnson City driver Herman Beam finished sixth in his No. 19 Ford.
Another patriarch of a famous racing family, Buck Baker, is tied with Herb Thomas for second place on the all-time list with 40 dirt wins. Tim Flock (33) and Ned Jarrett (30) take the fourth and fifth spots.
Richard Petty is sixth with 30 dirt wins, followed by Junior Johnson and David Pearson, each with 23 victories. Speedy Thompson (17) and Fonty Flock (15) round out the top 10.
RINGERS IN THE FIELD
Beyond the normal Cup Series racers in the field, dirt-track specialists including USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom, 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion Mike Marlar, NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen and World of Outlaws Sprint Car driver Shane Golobic are in the field for Sunday’s race.
It’s a practice normally associated with road-course racing. The last time a non-NASCAR regular won in the Cup Series was Mark Donohue, driving for team owner Roger Penske, at the 1973 season-opening race at the Riverside (California) road course.
BRISTOL WINNERS IN THE FIELD
Kyle Busch with eight wins and his brother Kurt, six, lead all active drivers in Bristol Cup Series victories.
Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are three-time Bristol winners, while Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano have two wins. Of course, all of those wins were on the Bristol concrete.
TRACK PACKERS
Local drivers Tim Maupin, Bryson Dennis, Terry Poore, Tyler Arrington and Trevor Sise took fast laps around Bristol Motor Speedway in their Crate Late Model cars to help pack the track before the NASCAR heat races.
It came one week after they competed in the Karl Customs Bristol Dirt Nationals.