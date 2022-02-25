FloSports, the leading sports streaming service, announced Friday it has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to co-promote the Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos on Thursday, April 14 at Volunteer Speedway.
The date for the Super Late Model race coincides with Food City Dirt Race weekend at nearby Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson raced at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track last October in the Castrol FloRacing Late Model Night in America where he finished second to Jonathan Davenport.
“This is pretty cool. I’m excited to partner with FloRacing and Volunteer Speedway on this event,” Larson said through a press release. “I hope we can get a few NASCAR guys to participate in the event for some extra preparation leading into the Bristol dirt race.”
Among the NASCAR contingent, former Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon is a former winner at Volunteer Speedway. Support races will be announced at a later date.
The race will be part of the Castrol Night in America Series, which fires up April 12 at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway, which is owned by three-time NASCAR and one-time IndyCar champion Tony Stewart.
FloRacing will have the exclusive broadcast of the event starting at 6:30 p.m. on April 14.