Last Saturday’s annual State of Franklin Track Club at the Fall Branch School banquet had all the usual glitz and glamor along with good food for all those in attendance.
Two new hall of fame inductees were honored and the year’s outstanding high school runners were recognized.
SEIFERTH, MURRELL HONORED
The newest inductees to the club’s hall of fame were longtime King and Queen series coordinator Karen Seiferth and Tom Murrell, a longtime coach and one of the area’s foremost historians on high school and college track and field.
Seiferth was the Johnson City representative for the club from 1998-2000. She was also a six-time “Queen of the Road” champion.
She’s won several Tennessee Senior Olympic awards, including an astounding seven gold medals in 2008 while breaking all of the 50-54 age group records at the time.
Seiferth has only competed in six road races in which she didn’t place in her age group.
Prior to moving to Johnson City, Seiferth ran four years of track while playing basketball and volleyball at Athens High School. She was inducted into Athens’ athletics hall of fame in 1998.
She was the first female athlete to receive a scholarship in track and field to Ohio University in the mid-1970s. She was also a member of the first cross country team in 1978.
Murrell was a longtime coach at Tennessee High from 1974-2004 and is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett.
After graduating from D-B, Murrell went on to run cross country and track at Clemson. He received his Bachelor Degree in Recreation and Parks Administration in 1969.
Murrell received his Masters Degree in Physical Education from East Tennessee State University in 1972. While at ETSU, Murrell served as a graduate assistant under legendary cross country and track coach Dave Walker. During that time, the Buccaneers finished second in the 1972 NCAA Championships, led by individual national champion Neil Cusack.
In 2004, Murrell became the head cross country coach at King College and started the first track and field program in 2005 as a member of the NCCAA.
Before Murrell’s retirement in 2008, King produced 28 All-Americans, four individual national champions and one top 10 finish as a team.
Murrell’s State of Franklin Track activities are the Bristol Representative (2011, 2012), winner of the “King of the Road” competition in 2011 and Outstanding Volunteer Award in 1991. He also holds the Tennessee state record for 8K (67).
MUSSARD, JESSEE TAKE PREP AWARDS
D-B junior standout Luke Mussard and Abingdon senior state champion Makaleigh Jessee were honored as the most outstanding prep harriers. Jessee was unable to attend because of an indoor track meet in Richmond.
Some of Mussard’s highlights from the cross country season included finishing fourth at Nike Cross Southeast Regional and automatically qualifying for the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. He was the first D-B male individual national qualifier since Kevin Odiorne in 1990.
Mussard finished sixth at the TSSAA Class AAA state meet and was the first Region 1-AAA and Big 5 Conference individual champion for D-B in 11 years.
Mussard broke the school record that had stood since 1990 (15 min., 20 sec.) at Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama. Mussard finished third in 14:54.3 and became the second area runner ever to break 15:00, joining Adam Barnard (Daniel Boone).
Jessee was the VHSL Class 3 individual state champion, and the first Abingdon female to win an individual state title since 1994 (Colleen Crawford).
Jessee became the fourth girl from Southwest Virginia ever to break 18:00 on a 5K cross country course, joining Maria Large, Elizabeth Hester and Kelsey Harrington, all of Virginia High. She finished 11th at the prestigious Milestat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville, Va. (17:58.0).
She is a 14-time all-state performer, having never missed an all-state honor in competition.