It was senior night on Tuesday at Brooks Gym, but sophomore A.J. Murphy stole the show in University High’s 61-40 Watauga Valley Confer- ence win over Cloudland.
Murphy netted a game-high 30 points to lead all scorers as 22 came in the second half. He finished 10 of 17 from the field and sank eight of his nine foul shots.
“A.J. is capable of that every night,” UH coach Herman Rice said. “We’ve been encouraging him all season to score more because he’s a phenomenal scorer.”
Even though the Buccaneers (13-9, 4-3) got off to a sluggish start on the festive evening, the third quarter proved to be the main difference-maker. Rice’s crew went 8 of 16 from the field and opened a big lead.
Murphy’s 11 huge markers powered a big third quarter for the Bucs as they doubled their score from halftime and led by 18 going into the final quarter.
“Anytime we have homecoming or senior night, we always come out flat,” Rice said. “We did it again tonight, but we’ve got three kids with the flu. That’s not an excuse though because Cloudland came out and executed their game plan very well.”
Cloudland’s Caleb Sluder finished the game with 12 points while Dylan Shell netted 10.
Neither team could do much of anything going in the first quarter as the Bucs led by only three points. Then, Murphy got things going in the second.
Murphy netted the final six points for University in the second quarter and was one of just two Bucs to score in the period.
Cloudland (5-18, 0-7) struggled mightily in the first half, shooting just 4 of 21 in the first 16 minutes. UH wasn’t much better, going 8 of 21 in the first half.
“We’re just trying to get everybody feeling better,” Rice said. “We definitely had a better second half. I thought we stood around too much and didn’t run our offense in the beginning. Once we started to go that third quarter, we really got rolling.”
GIRLS
Cloudland 61, University High 14
With two minutes left in the first quarter, Cloudland led 8-2 and had not yet found its rhythm.
The Lady Highlanders (14-7, 3-4) then blew the game wide open with a 7-0 run to gain a 13-point advantage before the first quarter was out.
Cloudland had three players finish double-figures as Ella Benfield led the way with 12 points. Izabella Christman and Kendall Birchfield each finished with 11.
As the district tournament starts in a matter of days, the Lady ‘Landers are starting to hit their stride.
“We’ve got a tough league and district games right around the corner,” Cloudland coach Matt Birchfield said. “We’ve got to be playing our best when it matters and it was a good night for us tonight.
“We got a lot of minutes out of a lot of kids tonight and we got some points out of a bunch of kids.”