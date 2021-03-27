BRISTOL — Weather became a factor at Bristol Motor Speedway once again Saturday evening as heavy rain turned the converted dirt track into a muddy mess.
It caused the postponement of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Sunday at 9 p.m., to be broadcast on FS2. The Food City Dirt Race, the first scheduled dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in 50 years, is still scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
Heat races for both series were canceled after an earlier attempt to race.
After conditions were dry and dusty for Friday’s practice sessions, rain came down Saturday morning, leaving the track wet and muddy. NASCAR attempted to get the track ready to run by using packer cars and dirt late model cars driven by local drivers.
ATTEMPT TO RACE
The first heat race for the NASCAR Truck Series saw only one lap completed before the trucks were pulled in the pits. With the track tacky after heavy rain earlier in the day, it resulted in mud covering the front of the trucks and caking over the windshields of the drivers behind the leaders, making it impossible to see.
Mike Marlar, the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model champion, was leading Jake Griffin after the opening lap. Marlar’s truck was virtually free of mud and Griffin had some on the grill area of his machine.
The trucks behind them, including the one driven by 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, had the sticky mud entirely blocking the windshields.
“That’s probably as uncomfortable as I’ve ever been in a race car,” Harvick said. “As soon as everybody put the throttle down, it just caked the front window.”
Heavier rain set in minutes later and the racing was called for the day.
FIELDS ARE SET
The fields for the Food City Dirt Race are set. NASCAR used a performance metric to set the field.
Kyle Larson is listed on the pole for Sunday’s race, although he will have to move to the back of the field due to an engine change after Friday’s practice.
Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will move to the top spot with Ryan Blaney, the most recent in the Cup Series in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, beside him.
Once Larson moves to the rear of the field, the rest of the top five will be Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
Alex Bowman, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Chris Buescher will fill out the top 10.
The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set by team owner points per NASCAR rules.
John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 4 Toyota will start the Camping World Truck Series race from the pole. Ben Rhodes will start second with defending series champion Sheldon Creed, three-time champion Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen the rest of the top five.
The cancelation of the heat races caused four drivers — J.R. Heffner, Andrew Gordon, Jessica Friesen and Trevor Collins — to miss the race.