Muddy Creek Raceway hosts the area’s biggest motocross race of the year this weekend with the 34th annual Suzuki Top Gun Showdown.
It’s an AMA Pro-Am race that includes the 450 and 250 Pro classes and features a $26,000 purse. There is open practice Friday at the Blountville track with a day of racing for the Mega Series Saturday and the main event Sunday. Part of the Sunday program also includes the fifth annual Cody Gragg Memorial Race with a $16,000 purse, an increase of $10,000 from the previous year.
South Carolina racer Kyle Bitterman won the 2020 Cody Gragg Memorial. California rider Brandon Sharer and Florida racer Jack Chambers won the Top Gun 450 and 250 Pro races in 2020.
Practice starts at 8 a.m. Sunday with racing to follow.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SUPERCROSS
Chandler Brickey from Coeburn, Virginia, captured the 450 C win at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at I-81 Motorsports Park.
Jackson Horne from Kingsport and Tianna Holsclaw from Johnson City were the winners in two youth classes. Other youth winners included: Justin Shelton from Elizabethton, Noah Ray from Jonesborough, Silas Malone from Telford and ATV rider Kevin Kennedy of Blountville.
Thadd Slaughter from Kingsport finished runner-up in both the 40+ and 50+ classes. Cody Goode from Fall Branch and Johnson City's Knox Bennett also posted a pair of second-place finishes.
Other runner-up efforts were recorded by Chandler Carver from Jonesborough, Gabby Kindle from Fall Branch and Kingsport riders Cash Taylor and Keiki Deal.
The Hot Summer Nights Series will return Oct. 16-17 at Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY HALL OF FAME
Volunteer Speedway will present its 2021 Hall of Fame “Legends of the Gap” on Saturday.
The speedway is releasing the inductees on its social media throughout the week. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame ceremonies will take place after qualifying with green-flag racing for five different classes.
Crate Late Models will run a 25-lap feature, while there are 20-lap features for Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive.
FALL FLING
Kyle Cultrera comes from a place more noted for moose than motorsports, but that didn’t keep him from capturing the largest prize at the RAD Torque Fall Fling big-money bracket race at Bristol Dragway.
With more than $400,000 in prize money distributed throughout the week, Cultrera drove his dragster to the largest prize, the ATI Performance Products $100,000 main event Friday night.
The Maine driver emerged from the field of 371 racers to beat Kris Whitfield in the final round. While both drivers had good reaction times, Whitfield broke out — handing the win to Cultrera.
Jeff Serra captured the Jegs Performance $25,000 Saturday over Donovan Williams. Johnson City driver Jake Ball made it to the quarterfinals before turning the red light by just .001 second in his matchup with Williams.
While dragsters won Friday and Saturday, door cars claimed the prizes on Wednesday and Thursday. Howard Westbury drove a Chevy II to the win over Whitfield’s dragster to claim the FST Carburetors 15K Wednesday Warm-Up. Garrett Griffith powered a blue Chevy S-10 to the victory in the Moser Engineering $25,000-to-win Thursday race.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The third annual Makinna Smith Memorial Race takes place at the Rogersville drag strip this weekend. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to start at noon. Pro, No Box, Sportsman, Bikes and Junior classes will be contended.