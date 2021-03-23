Science Hill’s Ashton Motte had waited three years for a moment like Tuesday night.
The senior third baseman blasted a two-run home run over left field in the fourth inning of the Hilltoppers’ 12-2 Big Seven Conference baseball win over Volunteer.
He was all smiles as he rounded the bases with his first career homer. He was still beaming once the game ended by mercy rule an inning later.
“I’ve been waiting three years for that,” said Motte who ended 2-for-3 with two runs scored. “Everybody else was hitting, so it felt good to get the barrel on the ball. It was 2-0 (on the count) and I was sitting on a fastball down the middle and got out front.”
Motte was part of an offensive burst in the fourth inning when Science Hill (7-1, 4-0) scored five runs, easily ensuring that starting pitcher Dustin Eatmon would get the win.
Eatmon had seven strikeouts, while giving up just one hit and one walk over four innings. Gavin Briggs came in the final inning.
There was little pressure as Science Hill racked up 10 hits. Jaxon Diamond hit a triple and single, scoring twice, while Caden Torraca had a single and a two-run triple.
Also in the middle of the lineup, Jack Torbett and Nate Conner reached base three times and scored each time.
Lead-off batter Cole Torbett ended the game with a walk-off double in the fifth, driving in Jet Swartz, a courtesy runner for catcher Parker Trippeer.
“We got on top of the baseball better today than yesterday (a 6-1 SH win),” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We hit some line drives and barreled baseballs well. Dustin gave us a good start and Ashton has been swinging the ball well. He has become a good leader for us.”
Volunteer (1-4, 0-4) trailed 4-2 after two innings, taking advantage of a couple of Science Hill errors. Cooper Smith and Conner Haynes each scored runs.
Ethan Smith started off the fifth inning with a single for the Falcons. Haynes also reached base before the Science Hill defense ended the scoring threat.
Haynes suffered the loss on the mound, while Colby Lawson and Garrison Barrett came in relief. It was an uphill climb for a Falcons team, consisting of mainly underclassmen.
“It’s hard because we have three seniors and we started a freshman on the mound,” Volunteer coach Mike Castle said. “By the time the game ended, we only had one senior on the field.
“Hopefully, the future looks bright. The more we play, the better we will get. The effort is great so I think we will be OK.”
The Falcons will host Sullivan Central on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Science Hill will return to action Friday as it hosts Hardin Valley. The Hilltoppers will face Farragut on Saturday.