KINGSPORT — Jacob York broke through with his first-ever NASCAR Weekly Racing Series victory at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
The Asheville driver took over the lead on lap 3 of the 75-lap Late Model Sportsman feature when the engine blew in Derek Lane’s car. With his white No. 97 Ford in the top spot, York pulled away from Keith Helton on a pair of restarts and raced to the victory.
York talked about what it meant to him to finally win on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. He and the team had tested at Kingsport prior to the season and his car kept getting a little faster each of the first three races.
“It feels amazing. We’ve thrashed and thrashed, and it has finally paid off,” York said. “It’s a tough place to win. To get your name on the winners’ list at Kingsport is phenomenal. You feel like you’ve accomplished something when you outrun Keith and CDM (Chase Dixon Motorsports). It’s a big privilege to drive this car for my team and an honor to park it in victory lane.”
The runner-up finish weighed heavily on Helton, who won the first three races of the season. Rules changes implemented earlier in the week meant that Helton and other drivers using a specific Harrington engine combination had 75 pounds of weight added to their cars.
“The weight was 100 percent a factor,” Helton said. “He was three-tenths (of a second per lap) faster than us. If the track wants different winners, that’s fine. But, I feel like he was fast enough tonight where we would have had a good race if they hadn’t put the 75 pounds on it where it wouldn’t turn in the center of the corner.”
Despite that, Helton still had an exciting battle for second place. His No. 29 Toyota was able to hold off Trey Lane in the No. 9 Dodge.
David Brown and Alan Miller rounded out the top five in a pair of Chevrolets. Miller overcame a pair of spins to get by Austin Walters in a tight battle for the fifth spot.
PURE 4 SWEEP
Kingsport driver John Ketron won a pair of 20-lap features for the Pure 4 class, which featured 20-plus entries in each race.
Ketron, in the yellow No. 26 machine, held off Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland in the black No. 25 for the win in the first Pure 4 race. Kenny Absher finished third with David Trent and Ben Pratt rounding out the top five.
Sutherland was in the lead in the second feature when a caution came out for an accident on lap 15. He and Ketron started side-by-side on the restart and stayed that way for three laps until Ketron moved out front. He held off Sutherland again for the win.
Craig Phelps finished third in the second race followed by Trent and Chad Jeffers.
OTHER CLASSES
Jamie Meadows from Abingdon finished 1.173 seconds ahead of Jay Swecker Jr. in a battle of Camaros to win the Street Stock race. It was the second win of the season for Meadows in the black No. 11 machine.
Early leader Rob Austin was third with Luke Fox and Brandon Yarber rounding out the top five.
There were twin features for the Legends cars as well. Dylan Faulkner won by just a couple of feet over Jacob Bradley with his brother Kaleb Bradley third. The finish was reversed for the nightcap with Kaleb Bradley the winner, followed by Jacob Bradley and Faulkner.
Kevin Canter from Abingdon drove the black No. 3 to the win in Mod 4. Chris Amburgey finished second with Tony Casteel third. Hunter Morgan captured the win in Bandoleros with TJ Moon a close second. Mardy Roberts III finished third.