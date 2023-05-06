KINGSPORT — Jacob York broke through with his first-ever NASCAR Weekly Racing Series victory at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.

The Asheville driver took over the lead on lap 3 of the 75-lap Late Model Sportsman feature when the engine blew in Derek Lane’s car. With his white No. 97 Ford in the top spot, York pulled away from Keith Helton on a pair of restarts and raced to the victory.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

