BRISTOL — Wet weather has affected another race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Persistent rain forced the postponement of the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to Sunday afternoon. It comes just two weeks after the Food City Dirt Race weekend was postponed following flooding around the speedway.
Spectator gates will open at noon with hot laps for both the World of Outlaws Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds to begin at 1 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 2 p.m. followed by four 8-lap heat races.
The event held on the BMS temporary dirt surface is highlighted by a 40-lap, $25,000-to-win feature for the World of Outlaws Late Models. The UMP Modifieds will compete in a 20-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.
Four-time World of Outlaws Late Model national champion Josh Richards held off Chris Madden to win Friday’s 40-lap feature. NASCAR veteran David Stremme won a 20-lap feature for the UMP Modifieds.
Ticket are still available for Sunday action. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for children 12-under.