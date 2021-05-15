KINGSPORT — Nik Williams made his way to the lead by the third lap. From there, his black No. 32 Chevrolet set sail, leading the rest of the way for his third Late Model Stock win of the season at Kingsport Speedway.
Williams, a Chuckey driver, opened up a half straightaway lead over Brad Housewright’s No. 88 Chevrolet in the opening laps. With clean race track, the 2019 track champion set a comfortable pace around the 3/8-mile concrete oval to easily win the 60-lap feature for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series.
“I thought I was going to start fifth, but the 14 car, they did some work on it and he had to drop to the back at the start. That gave me a good lane to get second quick and pass for the lead,” Williams said. “Once I got a good lead, I was riding, trying to keep the tires underneath me.
“Tire management was the name of the game as everybody got spread out. I wanted to manage my tires and brakes in case a caution came out near the end of the race.”
Wayne Hale started on the pole, but Williams quickly dispatched of him and Derek Lane, the other front-row starter. Housewright, a Kingsport driver, followed suit and settled into the runner-up spot. With no cautions to bunch the field, the margin between first and second remained steady throughout the race.
“We had a fast car tonight, but he was able to get that lead early,” Housewright said. “We’re getting better and we’re going to get back up front. When we do, it’s going to be bad for them.”
Lane and Hale had the best battle on the track. Racing for third-place, Lane got by on lap 28, but was never able to pull away from Hale. Joey Trent pulled up to Hale’s bumper, but remained fifth. Lane talked about the hard, but clean racing between he and Hale.
“I was kind of apprehensive about Wayne. We’ve had some bad blood in the past, but it was clean tonight,” Lane said. “I appreciate him running me clean. That means a lot. We changed a lot on this car this week. I think we’re getting closer to the front and have something for those boys up there.”
PURE 4
The night featured twin 20-lap features for the Pure 4 class.
Much like the Late Model feature, Brandon Sutherland got away from Keith Helton and held a comfortable margin to win the first race by 3.25 seconds. Kenny Absher, Billy Byington and Josh Detwiler rounded out the top five.
The nightcap was much more eventful after an inversion of the top-eight finishers. Bucky Smith passed pole sitter Craig Phelps for the lead on lap 3, while Detwiler made a pass of Smith for the top spot on lap 9.
All the while, Sutherland was making his charge towards the front. He got to the back bumper of Detwiler and tried to make a winning pass with two laps to go. However, Detwiler was able to use a lapped car as a pick to hold off the attempt and he went on to edge Sutherland for the win.
Smith held on for third with Phelps and Byington taking the fourth and fifth positions. For both Sutherland and Detwiler, it was their first Pure 4 win of the season.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin captured his second win of the year in Sportsman after first-place finisher Kevin Wolfe was disqualified for his motor being too low.
Clendenin made what turned out to be the winning pass of Chris Tunnell on lap 12. Tunnell fell on back to fourth before rallying to make an outside pass of Austin Brooks for second-place on the last lap. Alex Keith, who started on the pole, finished fourth with Matt Smith was fifth.
PURE STREET
Billy Walters passed Rob Austin for the lead on the third lap of the Pure Street feature and never looked back. It was his second win in a row on the Kingsport track.
Tony Dockery passed Jay Swecker for second-place, but he wasn’t able to run down Walters in the caution-free race. Austin finished fourth and Kevin Darnell was fifth.