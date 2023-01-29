The Next Gen car proved to be a challenge to many of the NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as making predictions for the 2022 season.

Chase Elliott was the only driver we picked to make the Championship 4 that actually made it. Joey Logano ultimately won the series title, while few if any would have predicted Christopher Bell or Ross Chastain to be part of the Championship 4.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

