BRISTOL — Ricky Weiss left everyone in his dust at the Bristol Dirt Showcase late Saturday night on the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway clay oval.

The Canadian driver, who now races out of Monterey, Tenn., dominated action in his black No. 7 machine to capture the 30-lap American All-Star Series, $5,000-to-win main event on the converted half-mile dirt track.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

