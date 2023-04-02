BRISTOL — Ricky Weiss left everyone in his dust at the Bristol Dirt Showcase late Saturday night on the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway clay oval.
The Canadian driver, who now races out of Monterey, Tenn., dominated action in his black No. 7 machine to capture the 30-lap American All-Star Series, $5,000-to-win main event on the converted half-mile dirt track.
Weiss won on the high-banked track once before in a World of Outlaws car at the 2022 Bristol Bash. While the Crate Late Model he was racing Saturday night wasn’t quite as fast as that Super Late Model, it was still quite a thrill ride.
“The high-banked track, it suits my driving style,” Weiss said. “I like to drive off the right front. The G-forces, the speed of this place, it brings a different feeling.”
South Carolina racer Dillon Brown finished runner-up 1.922 seconds behind Weiss after a furious charge in his red No. 6 machine. He started the race in eighth, which he said was a huge disadvantage in racing Weiss.
“Ricky was the fastest all night,” Brown said. “When you spot a guy that fast 6-7 spots, trying to get to him and pass him, it’s a tall task.”
North Carolina racer Benji Hicks finished third, followed by Kentucky racer Logan Walls and Jacob Brown, the younger brother of Dillon.
Johnson City driver Tim Maupin ran as high as fifth place before a 10th-place finish in his white No. 3 machine. Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne, ran second in the early stages, but wrecked nine laps in. He finished 23rd out of the 24 drivers.
STEEL BLOCK BANDITS
Tyler Bare made an aggressive move through traffic halfway through the 30-lap Steel Block Bandits feature to pass Austin Neely for the lead. Out front, the Rockbridge Baths, Va., driver in the red No. B8 pulled away from the field to win.
Trapped behind the slower cars, he knew a different strategy was needed to capture 30-lap, $5,000-to-win Steel Block Bandits feature.
“I had a pretty good car all night. I knew I had to do something different, I wasn’t going to pass on the bottom,” Bare said. “They were sitting ducks. I made the move splitting the lapped cars, it probably wasn’t good, but it worked out.”
Bare capturred an $11,000-to-win race at Volunteer Speedway last fall and followed it up with a $50,000-to-win victory at Virginia Motor Speedway. While those paid more, they’re weren’t the same as winning at Bristol.
“To win here, in front of all these people, it just means more,” Bare said.
Ryan King from Seymour finished second in the yellow No. 30 machine, some 1.795 seconds behind Bare.
“We got in lapped traffic, got bottled up, and he took off,” King said. “I knew I had to move around, do something different at that point to try to keep up.”
Tyler Arrington from Honaker, Va., finished third in the black No. 002 car. Dustin Mitchell finished fourth and Neely took the fifth spot.