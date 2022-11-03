COEBURN, Va. — Mark Ebert, the owner of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, has entered into an agreement with Lonesome Pine Raceway owner Bobby Hill to purchase the Coeburn racing facility.

In an agreement the parties released on the track’s Facebook page, there will be a brief lease period before a closing date in the first quarter of 2023.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

