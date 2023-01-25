Jensen Ford took a page out of the book of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Just like the Jags QB, the Johnson City racer went to Waffle House to celebrate a big victory last Friday night. Actually, Ford was celebrating victories on back-to-back nights in the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Raceway Park in DeLeon Springs, Florida.
With Saturday’s races at the half-mile dirt oval canceled due to rain, Ford was named the 602 Crate Late Model champion for the Sunshine Nationals.
“It was enjoyable. We came down here to have a good time and that’s what we did,” Ford said. “Volusia has sort of a D-shape on back and has the big sweeping turns. I love the bigger tracks.”
As for the Waffle House celebration, Ford explained he and the crew were hungry and it was one of the few places open that time of night.
He definitely had the field covered and smothered behind the wheel of the yellow No. 71 machine owned by Gatlinburg racer Mack McCarter. Ford set a track record of 17.935 seconds in Thursday qualifying.
He then proceeded to outrun some of the top Crate Late Model drivers from around the South to win the feature. He led flag-to-flag to beat Florida racer David Showers Jr. and North Carolina driver Jordan Koehler.
He followed it up by breaking the track record again in Friday qualifying with a lap of 17.904 seconds. Again, Ford led wire-to-wire for the victory. Jackson Hise, another Florida racer, ran second with another North Carolina driver, Jake Jackson, rounding out the podium finishers.
Ford explained the car had a great set-up from the time it left the shop.
“We didn’t turn a bolt on that thing,” Ford said. “We would take the tires off, buff them and put them back on. Then, we’d have at it again.”
It has been an extended stay in the Sunshine State with Ford scheduled to compete Thursday and Friday at East Bay Raceway Park outside Tampa.
Ford joined the McCarter team in September and works three days per week at the team’s shop. Two days per week, he works at his family’s TNT Race Cars in Piney Flats. As for his driving schedule, that’s being worked out with Ford going back and forth between the Super Late Model and Crate cars.
On the big track in the Crate Late Model, Ford explained the fastest way around was to keep the throttle wide open.
“With the Crate car, you’re on the mat the whole time,” he said. “The key is to run the right lines. You start worrying about your angles getting into the corners, trying to keep it where you’re not getting the car in a bind and make as much speed as you can make.”