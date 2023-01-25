Jensen Ford took a page out of the book of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Just like the Jags QB, the Johnson City racer went to Waffle House to celebrate a big victory last Friday night. Actually, Ford was celebrating victories on back-to-back nights in the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Raceway Park in DeLeon Springs, Florida.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you