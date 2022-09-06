Food City officials announced that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been named the grand marshal of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Friday, Sept. 16.

Youngkin, a Virginia native, is the 74th governor of the Commonwealth, an office once held by Presidents Thomas Jefferson, John Monroe and John Tyler. The governor had praise for the grocery chain during the recent Southwest Virginia floods.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

