Food City officials announced that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been named the grand marshal of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 on Friday, Sept. 16.
Youngkin, a Virginia native, is the 74th governor of the Commonwealth, an office once held by Presidents Thomas Jefferson, John Monroe and John Tyler. The governor had praise for the grocery chain during the recent Southwest Virginia floods.
“Food City has stepped up when Virginians needed them most, from Buchanan County flood recovery assistance to aiding families across the Commonwealth. I’m honored to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s event,” Youngkin said in a press release.
Youngkin, whose first job was washing dishes and frying eggs at a diner, embraced hard work and responsibility when his father lost his job. He recently announced that 100,000 jobs have been added in Virginia since he took office in January.
Bristol native Travis Staton, CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, will serve as Honorary Starter. His work in overseeing recovery efforts from multiple disasters has received recognition from national organizations.
Speedway Children’s Charities will have several fundraising opportunities during race week. It includes the annual SCC Golf Tournament at Tri-Cities Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 12.
There is a charity cornhole classic, a 50/50 raffle each race night with a $10 ticket where race fans could win up to $100,000. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, although the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals moving up one week
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) released its 2023 schedule Monday and the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway have been moved up a week to June 9-11.
The fan-favorite event, which has traditionally been held on Father’s Day weekend, will be held a week before the holiday with the NHRA going to Norwalk, Ohio on June 22-25.
Tickets to the races are available on the track’s website or by calling the ticket office at 866-415-4158.
Foley wins final race at BTE Labor Day 250K
North Carolina racer Joe Foley drove his yellow Plymouth Duster to the $10,000 top prize on Sunday’s final day at the BTE Labor Day 250K at Bristol Dragway.
Foley was matched up against Ohio racer Nick Hastings in the final round. Hastings, who won the big $100,000-to-win race Saturday night, came up short in his Pontiac T1000 as Foley was quicker at the start and then matched his dial-in time.
Winners, including Elizabethton racer Todd McKinney taking the $10,000 victory on Friday night, were crowned throughout five days of racing. There were still 278 entries in Sunday’s races.
Championship night at Kingsport Speedway
Championship night is scheduled at Kingsport Speedway although Kres VanDyke has already locked up his fourth NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series championship for the Late Model Stock class.
Kevin Canter has clinched the Mod 4 class title at the 3/8-mile concrete oval, while Keith Helton (Sportsman) just needs to start Friday’s race to win the Sportsman crown. Kenny Absher will win Pure 4 barring an early crash or mechanical failure, and even then it depends on car count as to whether Brayden Powers would have a chance to beat him for the title.
The one battle still up in the air is in Street Stock, where Tony Dockery holds just a two-point lead over Rob Austin. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. followed by practice, qualifying and racing to begin at 8 p.m.
Schrader to race at Volunteer Speedway
Legendary racer Ken Schrader is scheduled to compete in the 15th annual “Scorcher” on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Schrader, a veteran of 763 NASCAR Cup Series starts, will be racing in the Iron-Man Open Modified Series.
The night of racing at the 4/10-mile dirt oval is headlined by a 50-lap feature for the Valvoline Iron-Man Super Late Model Series and 25-lap features for the Open Modifieds and Sportsman Late Models.