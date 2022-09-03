KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet, finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet also prepared in VanDyke’s shop, in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
VanDyke, an Abingdon driver, had finishes of fourth and second in the first two NASCAR Weekly Series races of the season. Since then, he has been unstoppable at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Reyna has a pair of runner-up finishes and a third in three Kingsport starts. Nik Williams, the 2021 track champion, finished third in the No. 32 Ford.
Alex Miller finished fourth and Rick Pannell was fifth. Johnson City driver Brad Teague is out the rest of the season with a pair of broken ribs suffered in a crash one week ago.
7 STRAIGHT IN MOD 4
Kevin Canter, also from Abingdon, captured his seventh straight Mod 4 championship with his 10th consecutive victory.
The driver of the black Dale Earnhardt-themed No. 3 Ford rolled to a 6.6-second win over runner-up Chris Amburgey. Billy Duty finished third with Taylor Henson and Jesse Amburgey rounding out the top five.
Hershell Robinette, Canter's grandfather who was injured when Teague's wheel came off his car in the previous Friday accident, was also out of action.
TWIN SPORTSMAN
Derek Lane won the first of two Sportsman features, holding off Keith Helton in a battle of Kingsport drivers. Driving the No. 28 Chevrolet, it was Lane’s second straight victory at the “Concrete Jungle.”
Helton finished second, followed by Marty Tunnell, Jacob York and Royce Peters.
Helton, all but wrapped up the championship, driving the white No. 9 Dodge to the victory in the second race. Lane was right there with him, ahead of Tunnell, Austin Walters and Alex Keith.
PURE 4 AND STREET STOCK
Brandon Sutherland rolled to his sixth win of the season in the Pure 4 class. The Johnson City racer in the black No. 25 machine finished ahead of William Hale and Kenny Absher. With his third-place, Absher is in prime position to win the season championship.
Tony Dockery won his second straight race and fifth overall this season in the orange No. 05 Camaro. He moved past Rob Austin to take over the season’s points lead. Jamie Meadows finished second and Austin was third. Dockery and Austin are separated by just two points heading into next Friday’s championship race.