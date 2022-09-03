KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke ran his winning streak to 11 races and wrapped up his fourth track championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.

The driver of the No. 15 Chevrolet, finished 1.426 seconds ahead of NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna in a No. 5 Chevrolet also prepared in VanDyke’s shop, in the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video