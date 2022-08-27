KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke hit double digits with his 10th win in a row at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature to headline the night of NASCAR Weekly Series racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
VanDyke will lock up a fourth track title with his next start.
His closest competition on Friday night came from the No. 5 Chevrolet out of his shop, piloted by NASCAR Drive for Diversity racer Jaiden Reyna. The margin of victory was .975 second.
Defending track champion Nik Williams finished third in the No. 32 Ford. Chase Dixon in the No. 07 Chevrolet and Alex Miller in the No. 37 Chevy rounded out the top five.
The race was halted after a tire came off Brad Teague’s damaged No. 3 machine and bounced down pit lane, striking and injuring driver Hershell Robinette. Robinette, who finished fourth in an earlier race for the Mod 4 class, suffered a broken wrist and pelvis.
SPORTSMAN AND PURE 4
Kingsport racer Derek Lane took the victory in the Sportsman division, holding off former NASCAR regional champion Wade Day for the victory. After three runner-up finishes, it was the first win of the season for Lane in the black No. 28 Chevrolet.
Day drove the red No. 42 Chevy, followed by Jacob York, points leader Keith Helton and Bruce Crumbley.
John Ketron, also from Kingsport, won the 25-lap Pure 4 feature. Ketron, driving the yellow No. 26 car, finished a second ahead of runner-up Brandon Sutherland of Johnson City. Chad Jeffers, Brayden Powers and David “Animal” Trent took third through fifth.
Sutherland was victorious in a second Pure 4 feature to cap the night. Ketron was runner-up with Kenny Absher, Jeffers and Powers in the next three spots.
MOD 4 AND STREET STOCK
Kevin Canter continued his winning ways in the Mod 4 division. The Abingdon driver of the black No. 3 Ford finished ahead of Chris Amburgey in the 20-lap race for his ninth win of the season. Dennis Arnold was third, followed by Robinette and Jesse Amburgey.
Tony Dockery captured his fourth win of the season in the Street Stock ranks. Driving the orange No. 05 Chevrolet, the Dungannon racer finished more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Doug Austin. Buzz Smith, Zack Walton and Daniel McMurray scored the third, fourth and fifth positions.