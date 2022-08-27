KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke hit double digits with his 10th win in a row at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.

The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet won the 60-lap Late Model Stock feature to headline the night of NASCAR Weekly Series racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.

