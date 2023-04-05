Martin Truex Jr., left, talks with former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The frustration with Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief James Small boiled over at the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.
Racing on scuffed tires, those with a few laps on them against drivers whose cars had new tires, Truex faded from the lead to an 11th-place finish at the end. The 2017 NASCAR champion commented on the in-car radio that it felt like he was racing on flat tires. That’s when Small informed him the team had used up their allotted 10 sets of new tires during the race and had to put on the scuffs at the end.
It triggered a back-and-forth, profanity-laced argument between the two, which is not totally uncommon among drivers and crew chiefs, especially with the team currently riding a 51-race winless streak.
Truex, a 31-time winner on the Cup Series, has won five races since Small became his crew chief in 2020. Ironically, the last win came at Richmond in September 2021. A week earlier, Truex talked about how winning the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum exhibition race in February had given the team early hope.
“It was a big deal for us to go out there and win after last year, not getting any wins,” Truex said. “We had a lot of optimism going out West for the start of the year. Obviously, it’s been a little bit, a little bit of a rocky start. Hopefully, we can get it sorted out. We’ve had our share of issues with, you know, a couple of different races and just need to have just a clean weekend.”
It won’t be a clean weekend from one standpoint Sunday as they’re coming to Bristol Motor Speedway to compete in the Food City Dirt Race. Truex has limited experience on the clay surface, but did win the inaugural race for the Truck Series on the BMS dirt in 2021 when he led 105 of the 150 laps.
He also led 126 laps in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race before finishing 21st after some late-race misfortune, coincidentally with the tires.
“We had a real shot at winning, and we got a flat tire on the green-white-checkered (finish),” he said. “We had a top two or three car all day. That was pretty unfortunate. And then last year, I guess that finish kind of does tell the story. We just weren’t that good.
“Honestly, we went there with the new car and practiced and the track just completely swung a different direction than we expected. With it being a night race, it really caught us off guard and our car was just really, really bad. That’s the hard part about dirt if you don't have a lot of dirt experience.”
He describes the feeling of driving the heavy stock car on dirt like being on flat tires and the car won’t turn the way you want it to. Bristol has been a source of frustration for Truex. He won his first Xfinity Series race there in 2004, driving for a team owned Dale Earnhardt Jr. He added the Truck Series win 17 years later, but is still looking to break through on the Cup side.
“It’s a big goal. I really, really, really wanted that dirt race two years ago and felt like we had a shot at it,” Truex said. “Bristol has not been good to me over the years, we've had some really great runs. And I feel like every time I'm running inside the top five, something happens. I've had so many loose wheels and so many flat tires.
“So many things have happened there over the years. It’s probably my worst average finishing race track, which is definitely not the worst average running position track. Hopefully this year, we can we can get that turned around and get that first win.”