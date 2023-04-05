The frustration with Martin Truex Jr. and crew chief James Small boiled over at the end of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond.

Racing on scuffed tires, those with a few laps on them against drivers whose cars had new tires, Truex faded from the lead to an 11th-place finish at the end. The 2017 NASCAR champion commented on the in-car radio that it felt like he was racing on flat tires. That’s when Small informed him the team had used up their allotted 10 sets of new tires during the race and had to put on the scuffs at the end.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

