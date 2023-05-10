The “Madhouse” lived up to the hype.
It was my first visit to the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium last Saturday night, and a trip I encourage every local racing promoter to take.
The atmosphere was incredible around the tight 1/4-mile track, the same size as a high school running track. They average from 15,000 to 18,000 fans every week, and the fans are as passionate about their local favorites as NASCAR followers are with the Cup Series drivers.
Including a huge population to draw from, there are some distinct advantages Bowman Gray holds over other race tracks.
It’s located inside the city of Winston-Salem, while nearby cities include Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville. It’s only 80 miles from both Charlotte and Durham and 103 miles from Raleigh.
Since it’s the former home for the Wake Forest college football team and now the home field for Winston-Salem State, there are restroom facilities nicer than most race tracks. Plenty of concessions are offered as well as food trucks, souvenirs and apparel. It’s a well-put-together souvenir program, which lists every winner at the track from 1949 to today, for $4.
It has the history of being NASCAR’s longest running weekly track. But they’ve stayed up with the times and have great community support. The tailgating was similar to what you’d find at a major NASCAR race or college football game.
NASCAR has promoted its “Drive for Diversity,” but the cool thing at Bowman Gray is that it’s organic with fans of different ages and races. It was impressive to see the number of kids and teenagers at the races. There were plenty of families and most of them stayed until the end of the night.
The racing itself was exciting with the main event a 100-lap Modified feature that came down to the track’s two winningest drivers. Tim Brown broke a 32-race winless streak by holding off rival Burt Myers at the finish.
The other races were just as exciting as 15-year-old Riley Neal and Michael Adams took the Sportsman features. I certainly felt it was well worth the $12 price of admission.
How can it translate to tracks like Kingsport Speedway, Volunteer Speedway, Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park, etc.? There are obvious challenges without the larger population to draw from, but I’d love to see more community involvement from local businesses.
The racing at our local tracks is fun, and as we’ve seen with Volunteer Speedway when the big shows are in town, the fans will come. The crowds at our paved tracks have left a lot to be desired, which is a shame. The Pure 4 and Street Stock classes, in particular, offer some good races.
Anyway, I would persuade all the local promoters to take the three-hour trip to Winston-Salem and check out how the top short track in America runs such an efficient and exciting program. Hopefully, it would help with some ideas to increase interest at their own speedways.
DER BRACKET SERIES
The first race in the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway drew a big number with 309 entries on Saturday. Unfortunately, they were able to get only halfway through racing on Sunday before the rain came and ended the day.
Mike Laws from Newland, North Carolina, won Saturday’s featured Super Pro race, going down the 1/8-mile in 4.933 seconds at 139 mph against a 4.93 dial-in to edge Seth Street from Richlands, Virginia.
Newport driver Dustin Davis was the winner in Pro, next to his 7.44 dial-in with a 7.444-second pass at 87.59 mph. Elizabethton racer Jesse Edens was his final-round opponent. Two Elizabethton racers faced off in the Motorcycle final with Caleb Johnson besting Mike Perry for the win.
Justin McMillan from Castlewood, Virginia, topped Bristol’s John Nelson in the Sportsman final. Asheville, North Carolina, racer Tyler Arrington took home the Trophy class victory with Jennifer Guinn from Bluff City finishing as the runner-up.
Braylee Griffith from Cedar Bluff, Virginia, was the winner in the new Junior Street class with Haley Bowers from Blountville also reaching the championship round. Junior Dragster winners were Hunter Street from Richlands (Division 1), Brayden McCown from Whitesburg, Kentucky (Division 2) and Kingsport’s Shelby Roy (Division 3). Roy has been on a roll lately, also reaching the final round at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries opener at Knoxville Dragway back on April 22.
Bristol Dragway hosts its popular Street Fights program this Saturday. The next DER Bracket Series weekend is scheduled for May 19-21 with another to follow May 26-28.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Steve Helton earned the family bragging rights with a win over his son, Zack, in last Saturday’s Pro final at Cherokee Race Park.
Corey Smith was the No Box winner at the 1/8-mile drag strip in Rogersville with Chris Yates the runner-up. Keaton Lumpkins captured the Junior Dragster victory with Jada Davis also making it to the final round.
Cherokee will host a special race sponsored by Lumpkins Excavating this Saturday. It’s $2,000 guaranteed to the Pro winner with $1,200 for the No Box champion.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Carson Eads from Kingsport rode his Yamaha to the Pro win at Sunday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series races at the MX 221 track in Forest City, North Carolina. Eads finished second in the first moto, then won the second moto.
Jay Stanley from Bristol won the 85cc 12-15 race, and Johnson City’s Timothy Williams rode his KTM to 85ccD Beginner 9-15 victory. Tianna Holsclaw from Johnson City was second in the Girls (COS) race.