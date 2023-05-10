The “Madhouse” lived up to the hype.

It was my first visit to the legendary Bowman Gray Stadium last Saturday night, and a trip I encourage every local racing promoter to take.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you