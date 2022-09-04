BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.
Rusty Ballenger from Seymour finished third in the No. 29 car, as Knoxville driver Trevor Sise and Taylor Coffman rounded out the top five. Johnson City driver Jackie Hughes finished 12th.
Marcus Mays from Johnson City ended a six-race win streak for his uncle Bobby, who wasn’t able to start Saturday’s Classic feature. He still had to contend with another family member, holding his father Jeff for the win. Will Carey ended up third.
Kingsport racer Jason Ketron captured his fourth Front Wheel Drive win of the season. Cody Bean and Tanner Earhart finished second and third, respectively. Heath Alvey, a Dandridge driver, outdueled Kip Sawyer to take the Sportsman Late Model victory. Sawyer finished second and Adam Mitchell was third.
Morristown driver Austin Atkins powered the No. 14 Camaro to the Street Stock win. Gary Blanken held off David Clark for the runner-up spot.
Volunteer Speedway has its biggest race of the season, “The Scorcher,” for the Valvoline IronMan Late Model Series scheduled for Wednesday, September 14.
CLEETUS AND CARS
BRISTOL — Rob Stout made a last-lap pass of Cleetus McFarland, real name Garrett Mitchell, to win Sunday’s Stadium Super Trucks race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Max Gordon, son of Super Trucks promoter Robby Gordon, also got around McFarland to finish second. Robby Gordon, the former NASCAR and IndyCar winner, finished fourth and Saturday race winner Gavin Harlien was fifth.
The event was scored like motocross with both the Saturday and Sunday races counting towards a total.
Stout, a racer out of the Indianapolis area, was the overall winner of the race, ahead of Robby Gordon and Harlien.
Brad DeBerti, a reality TV star, custom car builder and race car driver, survived an early pile-up to win the Bristol 1000, a race of 100 laps in Ford Crown Victoria retired police cars.
The North Carolina racer held off Alabama driver Joseph “Hunt the Front” Joiner and Florida driver Justin Hildebran, aka JH Diesel, for the win on the iconic half-mile short track.
Early leaders Nick Sous, Hailie Deegan and Kevin Smith got together on a lap 14 wreck which ended up collecting 10 cars overall. The melee included the cars of early favorite Robby Gordon, and McFarland. Both Gordon and McFarland re-entered the race in backup cars.
It was Gordon’s third car after the car he planned to race wouldn’t start. Only eight of the 25 cars which started the race were running at the finish.
BTE LABOR DAY 250K
BRISTOL — “Nasty” Nick Hastings drove his blue Pontiac T1000 to the $100,000-win at the BTE Labor Day 250K race on Saturday night at Bristol Dragway. It was record fifth BTE World Footbrake victory for the Shelby, Ohio racer.
His final-round opponent, Anthony Blackburn, had a .009 better reaction time with his blue Chevy Malibu, but the Kentucky driver broke out on his dial-in time.
It was the seventh final-round appearance for Hastings and the second for Blackburn, who won a BTE race at Bristol in 2021.