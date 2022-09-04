BULLS GAP — It was the classic motorsports battle between the No. 24 and No. 3 cars Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.

Philip Thompson from Knoxville, driver of the No. 24 car, held off former track champion Tim Maupin in the No. 3 machine for the Crate Late Model win. It was Thompson’s third win of the season at the 4/10-mile high-banked dirt track. Maupin, a Johnson City racer, scored his best finish over the last three seasons.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you