It’s time for the big reveal — the top-five race car drivers in Tennessee history.
Last week, drivers from numbers 6-10 were named. Six-time IHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican was No. 6, followed by four-time Lucas Oil Series dirt late model champion Jimmy Owens, 2004 NASCAR Truck Series champion Bobby Hamilton, 2021 NHRA Pro Stock champion Allen Johnson and two-time NASCAR Late Model Sports- man champion L.D. Ottinger.
Now, we get to the best of the best, the greatest racers ever from the Volunteer State, starting with…
No. 5 Sterling Marlin — The Columbia driver is best known for driving the No. 4 Morgan-McClure Chevrolet to back-to-back wins in the 1994-95 Daytona 500. He won 10 races and 11 poles in the NASCAR Cup Series with a best finish of third in the point standings in 1995 and 2001.
Driving the No. 40 Ganassi Racing Dodge, he appeared to have a great chance at winning a first series championship in 2002 before being sidelined in a wreck at Kansas. He won the Winston Open three times and two Daytona qualifying races.
Marlin was a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the 2000 spring race at Bristol. The son of longtime racer Coo Coo Marlin won three straight track championships at Nashville Speedway from 1980-82 and was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
No. 4 Sammy Swindell — One of the country’s greatest open-wheel, short-track racers, Swindell is a three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion and a five-time winner of the famed Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
The Bartlett racer made forays into NASCAR and paved open-wheel competition. He failed to qualify for the 1987 Indianapolis 500 and finished 41st in his only Daytona 500. He raced one season in the NASCAR Truck Series with a best finish of fourth at Bristol.
Besides his championships, he finished runner-up four times in the World of Outlaws points. He has 394 A-Main feature wins in the Outlaws, a three-time champion of the Kings Royal at Eldora and the 1983 winner of the Knoxville Nationals for sprint cars.
3. Josef Newgarden — A driver just now entering the prime of his career, the 32-year-old from Hendersonville is a two-time IndyCar Series champion. He has 25 career IndyCar wins, 55 podium finishes and 16 poles.
He attended high school with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry, who missed our current list, but could be considered one of Tennessee’s best in a few seasons. As for Newgarden, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske machine is considered the biggest American open-wheel star with the Indianapolis 500 the only thing missing from his resumé.
Before his IndyCar career, Newgarden was the only American to ever win the Formula Ford Festival. He won five races and the 2011 Indy Lights, the equivalent to the Xfinity Series for the open-wheel racers, championship.
Newgarden won five IndyCar races in 2022, the most in a single season since Simon Pagenaud in 2016. He won on all kinds of tracks — Texas (high-speed oval), Long Beach (street course), Road America (road course), Iowa and Gateway (short tracks). He ultimately finished second to teammate Will Power in the point standings.
2. Scott Bloomquist — One of our local racers, the Hawkins County legend has over 600 wins in dirt late model competition. Nicknamed “Black Sunshine,” Bloomquist has eight national championships through the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil and old Hav-A-Tampa Series.
He has won the biggest races in the sport multiple times, an eight-time winner of the Dirt Late Model Dream and a four-time winner of the World 100. Originally from Iowa and growing up in California, he followed his father, a pilot, to East Tennesse.
He was a frequent winner at Kingsport Speedway, driving the No. 18 car, when it was dirt. Famous in more recent years for driving the black No. 0, the Mooresburg racer still holds the record with his 94 wins the most ever in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
1. Darrell Waltrip — No surprise to see the NASCAR Hall of Famer at the top of the list. Originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, the longtime Franklin resident is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and is tied with Bobby Allison with his 84 victories for fourth place on the all-time win list.
He also holds the record for most NASCAR Cup Series wins (20) in Tennessee. It includes a record 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway and eight at his home track at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Counting national events and local track wins, Waltrip holds the record for 67 wins at Nashville.
Waltrip, the 1989 Daytona 500 winner, also won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte a record five times. He was also a 13-time winner in the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series), and a former winner of the prestigious All-American 400 and Snowball Derby late model races. He was the first winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 and a three-time winner in the IROC Series and a two-time series runner-up.
His last major victory came in the 1993 ARCA Series race at the old Texas Motor Speedway where he outran fellow Cup Series drivers Ken Schrader and Dale Earnhardt for the win.