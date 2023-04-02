The third and final installment of our look back at the tragic 1993 Food City 500 weekend focuses on the connection between Alan Kulwicki and the famed Allison family.
Unfortunately, three months after Kulwicki’s fatal plane crash off Island Road, fellow NASCAR star Davey Allison was killed as a result of injuries suffered in a helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
It was devastating for the sport, and in particular, Ford Motor Company, to lose the two stars. Kulwicki was the defending series champion and Allison already had accumulated 19 wins, including the 1992 Daytona 500, in his short career.
Allison won the 1990 Bristol spring race and Kulwicki was the defending champion of the Food City 500.
Public relations specialist Tom Roberts worked with both Kulwicki and the Allison family, starting with Davey’s father, Bobby. Both Kulwicki and the Allisons shared the Catholic faith and found other common ground, most obvious their passion for racing.
Roberts talks about how he first became NASCAR champion Bobby Allison’s public relations representative, the tight relationship between Kulwicki and the Allison family, and finally Kulwicki’s enduring legacy.
It includes the Kulwicki Driver Development Program. This year, Bobby Allison served as one of the presenters to the award winners. It has been a 40-year working relationship with Roberts and the Allisons.
P.R. FOR THE CHAMP
“My 1983 was my last year at the track in Nashville. It was great with Sterling (Marlin), our champion. We had two Cup races, two ASA races and the All-American 400 at the end of the year. Then, Warner Hodgdon bought the track and we didn’t hit it off at all.
“In ’84, I got the chance to work for (public relations rep and later Texas Motor Speedway President) Eddie Gossage and work with Bobby Allison, who had just won the championship. I loved that I could still live in Nashville as my wife was working for the police department as a fingerprint technician.
“I had grown up a Darrell Waltrip fan, but my dad loved Bobby Allison and the Alabama Gang. Unfortunately, he passed away less than two months after I graduated from Alabama and went to work for the track.
“To be able to work with B.A. as his p.r. guy, the first year we were at races 44 weekends. The Bristol race weekend, he ran an All-Pro truck race at New Asheville Speedway. Then, he finished second to Terry Labonte at Bristol. We stayed at a hotel next to Tri-Cities Airport, then Sunday morning, we then got on his plane and flew to Milwaukee for an ASA show. Then, it was back to Goodlettsville, Tennessee, for a Sunday night race at Highland Rim Speedway. That’s four races in three days.”
WORKING WITH DAVEY
“Even though I was living in Nashville, I spent a lot of time in Hueytown. I stayed downstairs at Bobby’s house and he had the shop at the foot of the hill when Davey was getting started. I worked with Davey a small degree in 1984-86. He had Miller on his car for an ARCA race at Talladega, so there was a good friendship with me and the whole Allison family.
“They accepted me like I was part of their family. Flying into the Bessemer airport on a Sunday after a race, we would eat at the Bright Star restaurant. Those are memories I always hold dear. In 1986, Davey drove for Earl Sadler in the 95 car and they declared they were going to run for Rookie of the Year. Pancho Carter was another one to declare.
“Davey tested at Daytona and ran a few races in ’86. Alan being Catholic and all the Allisons being Catholic, they became friends. Carrie Allison, Davey’s sister, was President of the Alan Kulwicki Fan Club. She’s supporting Alan when Davey is running against Alan. It tells you the love and affection enjoyed by everyone.
“Of course, Davey’s career takes off when he drives for Harry Rainer and then when Robert Yates buys the team.”
DAVEY AT THE MEMORIAL
“I will never forget at the wake in Milwaukee, Davey, B.A. and myself are talking. Davey makes the comment with Alan winning the championship, that it was meant to be. He also said that he’d have many more opportunities and he was glad that Alan got to experience it.
“That was early April and we lose Davey in July with the helicopter crash. What was so cool was I was in Charlotte when Alan was in the running to make the Hall of Fame. He didn’t make it the first two tries, but I’m there the third time in May when they announce who’s going in the Hall of Fame.
“When they made the announcement that Davey had made it and Alan too, I hugged B.A. and there is a photo of us. It’s the ultimate satisfaction expressed on both of our faces. That’s one of my favorite photos of all-time.”
ALAN’S LEGACY
“Dr. (Jerry) Punch and I have had conversations about this. Has there ever been a song that described something any better than ‘My Way.’ That was Alan’s theme. When we’re doing our first media tour in Atlanta, ESPN is like, ‘If Alan wins the championship, he needs to have a theme song.’ I posed the question to Alan at noon. At 9 or 10 o’clock at night, he responded, ‘It has to be Sinatra.’
“I think they had to pay 20 grand to make that happen. It not only represented his career, but the highest of highs and lowest of lows. It was played there in New York celebrating the ultimate accomplishment and the only other time it was played was at his funeral in Milwaukee.
“It was labeled impossible to do what Alan did as an owner-driver. It was not impossible because he was able to do it.”