NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher scored victories in 60-lap heat races for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
They will start on the front row for Sunday’s $1 million-to-win exhibition race at the historic 5/8-mile oval. After a light rain delayed the start of the races nearly an hour, the teams used the NASCAR rain-weather tires and windshield wipers on the NextGen cars for the first time.
Suarez bumped Chase Elliott from the lead on lap 27 and led the rest of the way. While Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet extended the lead once the track dried out, Elliott faded. Two-time and defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano raced past Elliott into second place.
“It was fun to go through those conditions of a wet track and then halfway dry,” Suarez said. “We started the race and nobody knew what to expect. I don’t know if his car (Elliott’s) was better the wet conditions because the first 10 laps, I didn’t have anything for him. Probably lap 15, I was coming and lap 20, I knew I was better.”
Logano finished runner-up 1.529 seconds behind Suarez in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Chase Briscoe took third place in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, ahead of Joe Gibbs Toyota teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. Elliott wound up seventh.
Buescher, winner of last year’s Bristol Night Race, led flag-to-flag in the nightcap. He had a five car-length lead when the caution was displayed after first 28 laps as the rain returned. Once they resumed racing, Buescher’s No. 17 RFK Racing Ford again started to put distance on the rest of the pack.
“It’s special to be back here and win this race. I was a blast to drive,” Buescher said. “The track has a lot of character, a lot more fall-off than most tracks. We had long-run, short-run speed. We just tried to control our pace tonight.
Austin Dillon in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet passed William Byron, the winner of the previous week’s race at Darlington, with three laps to go to finish second. Brad Keselowski, Buescher’s teammate in the No. 6 Ford, passed Bubba Wallace on the same lap for fourth.
The rest of the field for the NASCAR All-Star Race will be set Sunday. The top-two finishers from the All-Star Open and a fan vote winner will advance to the All-Star Race.