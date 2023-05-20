NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher scored victories in 60-lap heat races for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

They will start on the front row for Sunday’s $1 million-to-win exhibition race at the historic 5/8-mile oval. After a light rain delayed the start of the races nearly an hour, the teams used the NASCAR rain-weather tires and windshield wipers on the NextGen cars for the first time.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

